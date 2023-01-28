Read full article on original website
rajah.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Special For Wednesday's Show From Dayton, OH. (Video)
The road to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio continues to wind down. On Tuesday evening, All Elite Wrestling released the latest installment of their regular "AEW Road To" digital series previewing Dynamite for the week. "AEW Road To Dayton" features a special look at the Darby...
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Shares Her Thoughts On New NXT Merchandise
Current NXT Women's Champion and 2022 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament winner Roxanne Perez recently spoke with the WWE's The Bump, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, Perez shared a few thoughts on her first WWE merchandise. Check out the highlights below. On the first...
rajah.com
Nikkita Lyons Share Post-Surgery Photo, Comments On Operation To Repair Torn MCL & Meniscus
Nikkita Lyons had a successful operation to repair a serious knee injury this week. The WWE NXT Superstar suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during a mystery attacker parking lot segment on last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. As a result of the injury, the...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Recent AEW Ratings Success & Show Quality, Promises Great Dynamite On Wednesday
Tony Khan is giving another presidential guarantee of greatness this coming Wednesday night. Ahead of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to comment on the recent AEW TV show quality and ratings success.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks Putting Buff Bagwell In The nWo
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as his decision of putting Buff Bagwell in the nWo and how there could have been a great backstory. Eric Bischoff said:. “I think putting...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
soaphub.com
General Hospital Alumna Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Actress Annie Wersching, known for her roles in primetime on 24 and Timeless, died today, Sunday, January 29, at the age of 45. The actress appeared on General Hospital in 2007 as Amelia Joffe, a woman from Sam’s past who had a fling with Sonny and played a pivotal role in Jake’s life.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Talks How The Film "The Wrestler" Portrayed The Art Of Bleeding
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how you never saw the way pro wrestling legends Abdullah The Butcher and Terry Funk bled in a match because of how lightning quick they were. Mick Foley said:
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Talks About Developing Close Friendship With Bayley, Going To Her For Advice
Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Women's Champion spoke about developing a sister-like friendship with Bayley during her time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. “There’s...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble, Reveals Which Match He Feels Stole The Show
What did "Good Ole' J.R." think of the first WWE premium live event of the New Year?. During the latest installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed in with his thoughts on the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, as well as what he felt was the match of the night.
rajah.com
Dakota Kai Wears Doja Cat-Inspired Ring Gear At Royal Rumble (Photo), Ric Flair Talks Charlotte/Ripley, More
- Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai paid homage this week to hip-hop star Doja Cat with special ring gear patterned after the musician. On Monday, Kai took to Twitter to post a side-by-side photo of her ring gear and the Doja Cat outfit it was inspired by. "Hi Doja Cat," Kai wrote as the caption to the side-by-side picture. Check it out below via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the women's wrestling star.
rajah.com
Brandi Rhodes Comments On Cody Rhodes Securing Main Event Spot At WrestleMania 39
Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with BARE Magazine for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wife of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and a former women's wrestling star in her own right spoke about "The American Nightmare" winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39, as well as stepping back from competing inside the squared circle herself.
rajah.com
Konnan Says Rey Mysterio Is WWE's Current Living Legend
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a number of topics such as the feud WWE legend Rey Mysterio currently has with Karrion Kross and how he thinks they will have one hell of a feud. Konnan said:. “Yeah. Well, Rey’s got a great segment coming up...
rajah.com
Red Velvet Posts Statement About AEW Celebrating Milestone 100th Episode Of Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling presented their 100th episode of their weekly AEW on YouTube series, AEW Dark: Elevation, on Tuesday evening. Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation show, women's wrestling star and AEW veteran Red Velvet surfaced on social media to share a statement expressing the significance of the show to her personally.
rajah.com
Triple H Reacts To Royal Rumble Record-Breaking Success: "WWE Truly Does Spectacle Like Nobody Else"
WWE sure knows the business of producing an awe-inspiring, record-breaking "spectacle" of a live event. This past Saturday night, they put this talent on display once again for the world to see, as their WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event broke a number of business records. Reacting to this...
rajah.com
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
rajah.com
Asuka Comments On Carmella's Raw Return, Ric Flair & Dustin Rhodes Praise Cody Rhodes
- Asuka surfaced on social media after her brief interaction with the returning Carmella on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw. "The Empress of Tomorrow" took to Twitter and wrote, "I have something to tell Mella is Money. It's a chaotic economic situation right now🤡💰." Check out the tweet below.
