Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Was Wrong For The Pro Wrestling Business
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he didn't fit in The Kliq and how he wasn't part of The Kliq as they were wrong for the pro wrestling business because their influence and power ran and controlled the WWE at the time.
rajah.com
Kenny Omega Says He Is Still Feeling The Effects Of The WK17 And Escalera De La Muerte Matches
Top AEW Star and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega spoke with Comicbook.com on a variety of topics such as feeling pretty good prior to competing in the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match against Will Ospreay and the Escalera De La Muerte Match with The Young Bucks against Death Triangle, but thinking he can no longer be 100% again after that.
rajah.com
Asuka Comments On Carmella's Raw Return, Ric Flair & Dustin Rhodes Praise Cody Rhodes
- Asuka surfaced on social media after her brief interaction with the returning Carmella on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw. "The Empress of Tomorrow" took to Twitter and wrote, "I have something to tell Mella is Money. It's a chaotic economic situation right now🤡💰." Check out the tweet below.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Feels Is The Most Important Thing In The Pro Wrestling Business
What is the most important thing in the pro wrestling business?. If you ask "The Ocho," it is story-telling. The Jericho Appreciation Society recently appeared as a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Comments On Viral Photo Of Himself Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Cody Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an absolutely terrific event. An "Absolute" must-see for all those who haven't already. Among those who have already witnessed the "Absolute Must-See" event was none other than "Absolute" Ricky Starks himself. The All Elite Wrestling contender, who is also one of Cody Rhodes' best friends...
rajah.com
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Working With Vince Russo In TNA
During the latest recording of his own My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett reflected on the early days of TNA. The current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development and in-ring talent also shared his thoughts on Vince Russo, and so much more. Featured below...
rajah.com
WWE News: Nia Jax Set For Virtual Signing, Cody Rhodes On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- Following her return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Nia Jax will be part of a live Highspots virtual signing on Thursday. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced...
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks Buff Bagwell’s Success Early On In His WCW Career
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as the success Buff Bagwell had early on in his WCW career. Eric Bischoff said:. “You know and you think back I don’t know I...
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message For Becky Lynch: "You Inspire Me Daily ..."
Seth "Freakin'" Rollins knows how to word a "freakin'" tweet for a special occasion. On Monday, the WWE veteran surfaced on social media to share a heartfelt, touching birthday message for his better-half, his wife Becky Lynch. "You inspire me daily to be a better husband, friend, and father," Rollins...
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
rajah.com
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble, Reveals Which Match He Feels Stole The Show
What did "Good Ole' J.R." think of the first WWE premium live event of the New Year?. During the latest installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed in with his thoughts on the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, as well as what he felt was the match of the night.
rajah.com
Piper Niven Talks About Being Given Doudrop Character In WWE, Reflects On Transition From NXT UK
Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with My San Antonio for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about being given the Doudrop character in WWE, as well as the move from the NXT U.K. brand to the WWE main roster.
rajah.com
Brandi Rhodes Comments On Cody Rhodes Securing Main Event Spot At WrestleMania 39
Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with BARE Magazine for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wife of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and a former women's wrestling star in her own right spoke about "The American Nightmare" winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39, as well as stepping back from competing inside the squared circle herself.
rajah.com
"Speedball" Mike Bailey Reflects On Time In WWE NXT, Says He Wants To Remain In IMPACT
"Speedball" Mike Bailey recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his time in WWE NXT, as well as how he wants to remain with IMPACT Wrestling going forward. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be At The Same Level Roman Reigns Is At In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how Seth "Freakin" Rollins is such a great wrestler and a talent as well as how he really likes Rollins. Kurt Angle said:. “I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character...
rajah.com
Triple H Reacts To Royal Rumble Record-Breaking Success: "WWE Truly Does Spectacle Like Nobody Else"
WWE sure knows the business of producing an awe-inspiring, record-breaking "spectacle" of a live event. This past Saturday night, they put this talent on display once again for the world to see, as their WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event broke a number of business records. Reacting to this...
Comments / 0