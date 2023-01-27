ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Was Wrong For The Pro Wrestling Business

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he didn't fit in The Kliq and how he wasn't part of The Kliq as they were wrong for the pro wrestling business because their influence and power ran and controlled the WWE at the time.
Kenny Omega Says He Is Still Feeling The Effects Of The WK17 And Escalera De La Muerte Matches

Top AEW Star and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega spoke with Comicbook.com on a variety of topics such as feeling pretty good prior to competing in the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match against Will Ospreay and the Escalera De La Muerte Match with The Young Bucks against Death Triangle, but thinking he can no longer be 100% again after that.
Asuka Comments On Carmella's Raw Return, Ric Flair & Dustin Rhodes Praise Cody Rhodes

- Asuka surfaced on social media after her brief interaction with the returning Carmella on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw. "The Empress of Tomorrow" took to Twitter and wrote, "I have something to tell Mella is Money. It's a chaotic economic situation right now🤡💰." Check out the tweet below.
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE

- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Working With Vince Russo In TNA

During the latest recording of his own My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett reflected on the early days of TNA. The current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development and in-ring talent also shared his thoughts on Vince Russo, and so much more. Featured below...
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)

"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
Eric Bischoff Talks Buff Bagwell’s Success Early On In His WCW Career

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as the success Buff Bagwell had early on in his WCW career. Eric Bischoff said:. “You know and you think back I don’t know I...
WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)

-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
Jim Ross Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble, Reveals Which Match He Feels Stole The Show

What did "Good Ole' J.R." think of the first WWE premium live event of the New Year?. During the latest installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross weighed in with his thoughts on the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, as well as what he felt was the match of the night.
Brandi Rhodes Comments On Cody Rhodes Securing Main Event Spot At WrestleMania 39

Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with BARE Magazine for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wife of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and a former women's wrestling star in her own right spoke about "The American Nightmare" winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39, as well as stepping back from competing inside the squared circle herself.

