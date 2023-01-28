Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Access External Hard Drive
The external hard disk drive (HDD) usually shows up on File Explorer after you connect it to your computer. However, in some cases, your computer may not detect the device. Or it is also possible that your PC detects the HDD but can’t access it at all. These scenarios...
technewstoday.com
How to Port Forward on Spectrum
Port forwarding can seem a little technical at first if you’ve never done it before, but it’s a straightforward process that you only have to set up once for each rule. A rule is a name for each separate port forward setup you input and save. For example, you may need a rule for one game, another for a chat program, and another for a different game.
technewstoday.com
Do Smart TVs Have Bluetooth? How to Check
Modern TVs have been using Bluetooth to connect wireless speakers and headphones for some time now. The built-in BT module on your TV facilitates the connection with any Bluetooth enabled devices without the need for separate devices or applications. Earlier, the Bluetooth module was incorporated into the flagship models only....
technewstoday.com
Logitech Wireless Mouse Not Working? Here Are 7 Ways to Fix It
When your Logitech wireless mouse stops working, it is usually due to physical damage, issues with the battery, or corrupted drivers. Most of the time, the wireless mouse connects to the computer but does not respond or freeze while trying to use it. Other times, the mouse won’t connect to the computer at all.
technewstoday.com
Why is My Dell Laptop Stuck on Dell Screen? How to Fix It
After you power up your Dell laptop, it runs the Power-On Self Test (POST) through its BIOS to diagnose your hardware devices. Then, the BIOS loads the boot code from your boot device to start the operating system. During these two processes, the Dell logo shows up on the screen....
technewstoday.com
How to Use a USB Flash Drive (Detailed Guide)
USB flash drives are a great storage option when it comes to transferring and backing up your files. The plug-and-play standards along with a portable form factor make USB flash drives a more convenient option than traditional storage media. This storage device has made leaps and bounds with each generation,...
