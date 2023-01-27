ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System

One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge

Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster

Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
PORTLAND, OR
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall is a 447,000 square feet (41,500 m2) regional shopping mall located in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska, United States. It has five levels with the only JCPenney store in Alaska as its sole anchor. It also boasts Alaska's only Victoria's Secret, Apple Store, Coach, and Michael Kors locations, The website describes it as a “distinctive, five level shopping center surrounded by the buzz of Anchorage’s downtown core.” There was also a Nordstrom as a second anchor store until it closed in September 2019.
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project

After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
PORTLAND, OR
fishduck.com

Competitive Gaming in Oregon and Beyond

As popular as traditional team sports, athletics and racing remain, people all over the world are getting involved in competitive gaming. We now live in a digital age, and, like it or not, screens play an important role in how we work and how we play. Gaming itself has undergone a huge transformation in recent years – modern games are immersive, engaging experiences that encourage players to spend hours exploring fascinating new worlds of imagination.
OREGON STATE
Regal Cinemas Closing Tikahtnu Stadium 16

The multiplex movie theater in Northeast Anchorage is closing as part of a nationwide downsizing. Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX is one of thirty-nine theaters that Regal Cinemas is shutting down. Fade Out. The parent company of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR

