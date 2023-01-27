Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
WWEEK
AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System
One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
WWEEK
Hundreds of City Workers Essential to Maintaining Basic Services Plan to Strike This Week
A city that has struggled with unsightliness in recent years is on the brink of a new setback: The workers who maintain trash cans and pick up syringes are preparing to strike this week, saying conditions are too dangerous and their pay hasn’t kept up with inflation. They are...
Alaska education industry wants your PFD, but will our graduates even be able to read their diplomas?
We knew this was coming—the coordinated assault by various special interest groups to increase education funding, and using your PFD to pay for it. The special interest groups believe they know better than you about how to spend your money. The education industry attended the Senate Education Committee on...
Oregon software company Exterro lays off two-dozen employees after buying Zapproved
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge
Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
Portland environmentalists file lawsuit to protect endangered birds
“The weight of scientific evidence clearly points to a bird that should be listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act,” Joe Liebezeit said.
akbizmag.com
Host with the Most: The Secrets of Airbnb’s Top Alaska Listing for 2022
Touches of blue and gold in the décor evoke Alaska’s flag. Such attention to detail earned Kevin Dickerson recognition from Airbnb as its top first-year host in Alaska for 2022. This Looks Like a Job for Superhost. The listing for “White Spruce House,” a two-story single-family home in...
tourcounsel.com
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall | Shopping mall in Alaska
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall is a 447,000 square feet (41,500 m2) regional shopping mall located in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska, United States. It has five levels with the only JCPenney store in Alaska as its sole anchor. It also boasts Alaska's only Victoria's Secret, Apple Store, Coach, and Michael Kors locations, The website describes it as a “distinctive, five level shopping center surrounded by the buzz of Anchorage’s downtown core.” There was also a Nordstrom as a second anchor store until it closed in September 2019.
The Portland Mercury
Despite New Leadership, Portland Officials Decline to Reconsider Zenith Energy Deal
When Mayor Ted Wheeler reassigned the Bureau of Development Services (BDS) to Commissioner Carmen Rubio at the beginning of the month, climate activists in Portland had cause for hope. The city commissioner in charge of BDS is responsible for the city’s decision about whether to grant a land use permit...
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
WWEEK
Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project
After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
fishduck.com
Competitive Gaming in Oregon and Beyond
As popular as traditional team sports, athletics and racing remain, people all over the world are getting involved in competitive gaming. We now live in a digital age, and, like it or not, screens play an important role in how we work and how we play. Gaming itself has undergone a huge transformation in recent years – modern games are immersive, engaging experiences that encourage players to spend hours exploring fascinating new worlds of imagination.
akbizmag.com
Regal Cinemas Closing Tikahtnu Stadium 16
The multiplex movie theater in Northeast Anchorage is closing as part of a nationwide downsizing. Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX is one of thirty-nine theaters that Regal Cinemas is shutting down. Fade Out. The parent company of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a...
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek breaks down how she wants $130M used to get homeless off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek on Thursday released preliminary details of her "urgent request" to lawmakers to spend $130 million to help get at least 1,200 unsheltered Oregonians off the street this year. While declaring the homelessness issue an emergency during her inaugural speech Jan. 9, Kotek...
40,000 Gallons of Vomit-Inducing Sewage and Water Overflow Into Portland Church Parking Lot
After 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot in Portland, Oregon, officials had their hands full. According to local reports, the stomach-churning event occurred on Monday, Jan. 23rd, near the city’s intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. Later, the city officials released a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upcoming closure of a senior health care clinic in Anchorage came as a surprise to many of the clinic’s patients, many of whom rely on health care from providers who accept Medicare. Jeanne L., who asked to not have her last name used, heard...
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
F is for free speech, unless you’re a bar in Anchorage, in which case trolls will try to destroy you
F Street Station, a popular watering hole in downtown Anchorage, is being dragged through the proverbial mud by radical leftists on social media this week, after the bar management posted a clever and brutally honest comment on the company’s well-known comment chalkboard:. “We now live in a world where...
