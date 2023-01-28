Read full article on original website
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?Michele FreemanSeguin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
seguintoday.com
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Texas Lutheran Routs Centenary on Road, 75-50
SHREVEPORT, LA — The Texas Lutheran women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire – leading by as many as 25 points – in a 75-50 win over Centenary at the Gold Dome to earn a weekend split and win their third game in four opportunities. Davi’Yanna Jones (San...
Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season
For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
San Antonio, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
seguintoday.com
UPDATED: Weather Related Area High School Sports Postponements and Cancellations
(Seguin) — The Matador boys varsity basketball game against Veterans Memorial has been moved to Wednesday. The teams will play at Veterans Memorial at 5 p.m. The Seguin girls game against Veterans Memorial scheduled for Tuesday at Seguin High School will now take place on Thursday. Freshman and JV games will be held at 5 p.m. and the varsity game will take place at 6:30 p.m.
New Braunfels, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KTSA
Icy conditions lead San Antonio area schools to close Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With icy conditions on the roads across the San Antonio region, several local school districts have decided to close Wednesday.
seguintoday.com
Dorcas Ann Orens
Dorcas Ann Orens, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on January 29, 2023. Visitation will begin on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Seguin, followed by services at 2 p.m. with Bishop Tim Bird conducting. Private interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
Huge! Is The Largest Pizza In The Lone Star State In This Texas City?
Yes, things are bigger in Texas! We take pride in that, don't we? It's what TEXAS is all about. So, it's no surprise that San Antonio is home to the BIGGEST PIZZA in Texas?. If you are a PIZZA fan, and who isn't, then this is probably a dream come true!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas
Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
San Antonio superchef Steve McHugh opens first Austin restaurant Luminaire
Luminaire opens February 1 at the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue
As school campuses closed Tuesday, one San Antonio district remained open
SAN ANTONIO — As winter weather pushed through Tuesday, nearly all school districts in Bexar County closed due to frigid conditions. Canceled classes kept some parents home from work to watch their kids who suddenly had the day off. Siblings Crew and Bay Brown weren't sad about staying home from school after Northside Independent School District closed campuses.
KTSA
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
CPS Energy works to restore power to over 17,000 San Antonio customers
Thousands of customers in San Antonio are without power.
seguintoday.com
From sunshine & shorts to jackets winter weather is back
(Seguin) — Seguin and Guadalupe County is bracing for even more continued cold and freezing temperatures. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of South Texas and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of Central Texas, including both the San Antonio and Austin areas. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for south-central Texas through Friday morning.
Several local districts close, delay classes amid winter storm
With Winter Storm Warnings issued in Central Texas, some school districts are changing their schedules this week.
Long-running San Antonio sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns from KSAT after DWI charge
The sportscaster, who spent 42 years at the TV station, announced his departure in a statement carried on its 10 p.m. newscast.
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
KTSA
Winter Storm Warning for San Antonio region extended, several schools cancel classes for Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Winter Storm Warning has been extended to cover several more Texas counties until 6 A.M. Thursday. A significant ice storm is still in the forecast for much of the region until late Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says periods of light to...
