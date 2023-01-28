ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season

For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
AUSTIN, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Antonio, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The St. Anthony Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Providence Catholic School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

UPDATED: Weather Related Area High School Sports Postponements and Cancellations

(Seguin) — The Matador boys varsity basketball game against Veterans Memorial has been moved to Wednesday. The teams will play at Veterans Memorial at 5 p.m. The Seguin girls game against Veterans Memorial scheduled for Tuesday at Seguin High School will now take place on Thursday. Freshman and JV games will be held at 5 p.m. and the varsity game will take place at 6:30 p.m.
SEGUIN, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Braunfels, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Saint Mary's Hall School basketball team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Dorcas Ann Orens

Dorcas Ann Orens, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on January 29, 2023. Visitation will begin on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Seguin, followed by services at 2 p.m. with Bishop Tim Bird conducting. Private interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
SEGUIN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
92.9 NIN

Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas

Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

From sunshine & shorts to jackets winter weather is back

(Seguin) — Seguin and Guadalupe County is bracing for even more continued cold and freezing temperatures. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of South Texas and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of Central Texas, including both the San Antonio and Austin areas. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for south-central Texas through Friday morning.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX

