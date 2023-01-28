Read full article on original website
Oakley Police Chief Provides 2022 Crime Data and Overview
Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard provided its 2022 crime data and overview to the Oakley City Council at the January 10 city council meeting. The Oakley Police Department overview was presented in a 41-slide presentation. Staffing:. Oakley Police are allotted 40 sworn positions at this time and they currently have...
A New Exhibit “Orinda: Photographs by Jeff Heyman” Now at Orinda Books
Orinda Books, an independent local bookstore in the heart of Orinda Village, is hosting a new photography exhibit, “Orinda: Photographs by Jeff Heyman,” a collection of six iconic photographs of the East Bay city of Orinda. The exhibit runs through the end of February. There will be an...
Pittsburg Man Arrested in Connection With Walnut Creek Burglary
On January 25, 2023, at 5:15 pm, Walnut Creek Police officers responded to a residential burglary that just occurred near Bayberry Dr. and Perada Dr. The suspect kicked a door to gain entry, stole a firearm, and ran toward Treat Blvd. on the Ygnacio Canal Trail. Walnut Creek Patrol Officers,...
Alameda County District Attorney Announces the Creation of a Public Accountability Unit
OAKLAND, CA — Following through on promises made during the election cycle, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price formally announces the creation of the Public Accountability Unit. The unit is tasked with holding law enforcement and public officials accountable for misconduct. The unit will be housed under a...
City of Lafayette Releases October and November Crime Data
Last week, the City of Lafayette released its crime data for the months of October and November which resulted in a combined 1,963 calls for service. Here is a look at the breakdown of calls and highlighted:. October November. Total Calls for Police Service 1046 917. Police Reports 122 110.
Hercules Police Department Appoint Chris Kim to Commander
The City of Hercules announced the appointment of Chris Kim as Police Commander which was effective January 1, 2023. Chris was born in Seoul, South Korea and moved to Texas with his mother and older sister when he was eight years old. Chris was hired as Police Officer Trainee on...
Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police
The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
Concord Police Arrest Suspect in 1994 Murder of Terrie Ladwig
On Thursday, January 26th, Concord Police Department detectives with assistance from the Salt Lake City Utah Safe Streets Task Force, arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2, 1994 and the case has remained unsolved until...
White Pony Express Receives Highest Honors
White Pony Express (WPE), headquartered in Pleasant Hill and serving all of Contra Costa County, recently received word that the premier nonprofit rating group Charity Navigator has awarded WPE their highest rating possible—100% and 4 stars!. Charity Navigator, the largest of its kind in the U.S., is an organization...
11 Apply For Vacant Pleasant Hill City Council Seat
On Monday, January 30, the Pleasant Hill City Council will hold a special meeting to determine its appointment process to fill a council vacancy in which 11 residents applied for the position. According to Government Code, the city has 60 days from the commencement of the vacancy, to either appoint...
Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping Arrested by Fairfield Police
The Fairfield Police Department announced a man has been arrested for the attempted kidnapping of a female student earlier this week was detained by Fairfield Police. 61-year-old Ronald McKinney of Vallejo is a high risk sex offender on parole and had a parole violation warrant outstanding at the time of his arrest. He is being transported to County Jail.
