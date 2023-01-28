ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, with the team reportedly mulling moving him due to several factors. Former head coach George Karl has chimed in on the speculations and shared that he thinks it would be a good decision for the Colorado franchise. On Twitter, Karl–who […] The post Bones Hyland trade gets brutal take from ex-Nuggets coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans

Devin Booker is nearing a return from injury. The Phoenix Suns’ star posted an encouraging update on Wednesday, via Booker’s Twitter account. “Roundin’ 3rd,” Booker wrote. The Suns also received a more official injury update on their superstar, via Gerald Bourguet. “Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues to progress in on-court activity and his status […] The post Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch

The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Candace Parker reveals real reason behind Aces move in free agency

Candace Parker shocked the whole WNBA when she decided to join the Las Vegas Aces in free agency. Now, she opened up about her decision and why she chose the reigning champs over any other team that showed interest in her. On the NBA TV Pregame show on Monday, Parker detailed her thinking behind the […] The post Candace Parker reveals real reason behind Aces move in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed

The truth of the matter is that the Golden State Warriors aren’t looking like the defending champs right now. At the moment, they are 26-24 and are fifth in the West. They’re much better now that they’re near full strength, but there’s no denying that this team needs to make some significant improvements moving forward if they want to get back to the pinnacle this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert bluntly calls out issue that led to loss vs Kings

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves wasted a golden opportunity to beat the Sacramento Kings in back-to-back fashion, as they lost to De’Aaron Fox and company on Monday. Gobert lamented the Timberwolves’ failure to capitalize on Sacramento’s small lineup in overtime which contributed to Minnesota’s loss, particularly blaming himself for some of the blunders on […] The post Rudy Gobert bluntly calls out issue that led to loss vs Kings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I’m the best dunker in the world’: Overtime Elite’s Trey Parker dunks over two 7-footers

Is Trey Parker the best dunker in the world? That’s up for debate for now, though the Overtime Elite star certainly has one of the best dunks from a high schooler fans have ever seen in history. In the 2023 Overtime Elite Dunk Show, Parker delivered an epic performance to pave his way to the […] The post ‘I’m the best dunker in the world’: Overtime Elite’s Trey Parker dunks over two 7-footers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Instant breakdown of Sixers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid, James Harden shine in low-scoring victory

The Philadelphia 76ers (33-17) got another crack at the Orlando Magic (20-32) after an embarrassing loss on Monday. This time around, the Sixers clamped down on defense and took home a 105-94 win. Let’s break down the Sixers’ win over the Magic. Sixers player notes: Joel Embiid: 28 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, FG shooting […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid, James Harden shine in low-scoring victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving receives savage reception from Celtics fans at TD Garden

More than a few Boston Celtics fans had marked February 1st on their calendars as a special date. This was when Kyrie Irving and his Brooklyn Nets were set to visit the TD Garden to battle the league-best Celtics. Kyrie isn’t exactly the most loved figure in Boston and the fans made this abundantly clear […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving receives savage reception from Celtics fans at TD Garden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

