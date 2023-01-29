Firefighters extinguish fire at Bozrah farm

Bozrah ― Firefighters battled for more than four hours on Saturday a blaze at Hillendale Farms at 17 Schwartz Road, according to the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Company.

At 1:08 p.m., the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the farm for a report of a possible fire involving a chicken coop, according to a news release. The first crew arrived on scene at 1:16 p.m. and confirmed a working fire in a 50 ft. by 600 ft. operating coop.

Smoke from the major fire could be seen Saturday from a far way off, according to the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Company.

“After approximately 4.5 hours with the help of mutual aid from 16 surrounding departments and more than 100 firefighters, the fire was brought under control with no injuries to any civilians” or fire personnel, the news release stated.

The Town of Bozrah fire marshal is investigating the fire, according to the press release.

