ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chelsea Green Begins To Portray Her ‘Karen’ Character (Video), Roman Reigns News
At Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns took out both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to his TikTok account after the show, simply saying:. “You’re either Bloodline, or you’re not.”. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com
Episodes 17 & 18 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Draw 300,000+ Viewers
The viewership information for WOW – Women of Wrestling’s 17 & 18th syndicated episodes have been revealed following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Wrestlenomics, the 17th episode of the latest season of WOW – Women of Wrestling which aired on January 8th, drew 309,000 viewers in syndication, down 12% from the 353,000 viewers on January 1st. The 17th episode obtained a 0.06 rating with 73,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was also down 15% from last week.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/27/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check those out below:. – Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross Match: Adam Pearce. – Austin Theory, Lashley, New Day, Miz, Brock Lesnar Segment: Michael Hayes. – Lacey Evans...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show did one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Pat McAfee Talks About Lesnar’s Reaction To Royal Rumble Elimination
Pat McAfee had a front row seat to the fury of Brock Lesnar following the latter’s elimination from the Royal Rumble at the hands of Bobby Lashley. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee spoke about Brock going berserk and slamming the ring steps into the announce table. Highlights are below:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review and Match Ratings
There was a lot to digest here. First and foremost, what an outstanding performance by Gunther. You don’t usually see the Iron Men of Royal Rumble matches being big men, but he did the damn thing and took an ass whoopin while doing so. The ending sequence with Cody might also be one of the best final two sequences in a Rumble match I have ever seen. It’s right up there with Shawn Michaels and Undertaker from 2007. It was so well done and drama filled, and even though the winner was obvious, they did a good job playing up the drama.
ewrestlingnews.com
Carmella Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW
Carmella made her long-awaited WWE return on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The self-proclaimed ‘Princess of Staten Island’ appeared in a backstage segment on RAW after she was declared as part of the Fatal Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifier next week. Carmella cut a promo on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther On Possible Lesnar Match, Why He Loves Feuding With Sheamus
Gunther has had a hell of a run as the Intercontinental Champion. He had some memorable clashes with Sheamus in 2022, including a five-star match at Clash at the Castle. He also had an outstanding Royal Rumble performance, which included a staredown with Brock Lesnar. Gunther spoke with the Battleground...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Added To Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Crazy Steve will face Shelton Jean on Thursday night. Jean recently lost to Jonathan Gresham on the January 26 episode of the show. You can check out the updated IMPACT! on AXS TV...
ewrestlingnews.com
Logan Paul UFC Announcement Set For Tuesday
An announcement by media personality Logan Paul regarding UFC is apparently set for tomorrow. Paul took to Twitter today to tease what could possibly be an upcoming fight for Dana White’s mixed martial arts empire. Paddy Pimblett, who competes in the Lightweight division for the company, was referenced in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pat McAfee Addresses WWE Return At The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
Former NFL athlete and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee made his surprise return at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. McAfee began appearing on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown for over a year starting in April 2021. On September 7, 2022, WWE announced that McAfee would be taking a hiatus from SmackDown for the foreseeable future in order to join ESPN’s College GameDay, and would return once he’s through with the project.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble News: Backstage Mood, Reactions, PPV Running Long
Fightful Select have shared some news and notes from backstage at this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. – The main event match and the beatdown angle that followed was said to have been a “curtain sellout,” with all eyes from talent and production staff glued to the monitors backstage to watch the story unfold. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were left decimated in the ring at the hands of The Bloodline following Zayn’s chairshot to the Tribal Chief.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Turned Down Offer For WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE reportedly offered two big matches to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, but he’s not interested in either of them. As noted, WWE pitched matches with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at the April event. Regarding the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, WWE offered Austin “enormous money.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 30, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony D’Angelo. Shelton Benjamin defeated Damon...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Logan Paul/Royal Rumble Footage, Sonya Deville, Miz/Woods, McDonagh
On their official Instagram feed, WWE shared a clip of Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event ahead of the YouTube star’s #29 entry into the Men’s Rumble match. You can check out some highlights from the Instagram reel below. On his pre-show mindset: “I swear to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Michael Cole Claims Triple H & Kevin Dunn Ribbed Him At The WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole has confirmed that Triple H and Kevin Dunn ribbed him during the start of last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The show opened up with the return of Pat McAfee, who took a hiatus from WWE in late 2022 to work with ESPN’s College Game Day.
