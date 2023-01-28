ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

ValleyCentral

Update: Tenant finds fetus while working on apartment plumbing in Mission

Update: Police on Wednesday provided clarifying details of how a fetus was found in the plumbing of a Mission apartment complex. ValleyCentral broke the story on Tuesday. MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department provided details Wednesday about an investigation that is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Surveillance cameras spot men stealing parts from parked cars

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in a theft. On Jan. 18 deputies responded to the 6800 block of Dockberry Road in Brownsville in reference to a theft. At the location law enforcement was able to retrieve surveillance footage from the property […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man tried to stab someone with a screwdriver at home

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to stab someone in his household with a screwdriver after argument over a text message, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Valentin Garcia-Berezaluce was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence and assault causing bodily […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Mission police investigating fetus found next to drainage pipe

The Mission Police Department is investigating after a fetus was found at an apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to a news release. Police responded to the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue after an unidentified tenant discovered the fetus next to a drainage pipe. The tenant reported having water backflow...
MISSION, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen rollover accident hospitalizes woman

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police reported a single-vehicle rollover Monday morning on the eastbound lane of U.S. Expressway 83. Harlingen Police PIO Sgt. Larry Moore told ValleyCentral that the female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, hit the barrier just past Stuart Place Road. Police are investigating...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Search continues for suspect in car burglaries

Edinburg police are still in search for the man behind all the car break-ins. Edinburg police say they strongly believe the person behind the 26 car break-ins is working alone. Channel 5 News spoke with one resident who says he won’t be leaving his car unlocked again. “I saw...
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Who Burglarized 2 Dozen Vehicles Still On The Loose

Edinburg police are continuing to work to turn up a man who burglarized two dozen vehicles early last Friday morning. Officers responded to several neighborhoods along South McColl Road between West Canton Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive. Video from various home surveillance cameras shows a man on foot looking for unlocked vehicles, and police say he was able to gain access to as many as 24 vehicles.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Fatal single-vehicle accident occurred Sunday

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A single vehicle accident left one man dead early Sunday morning, authorities said. At approximately at 7:34 a.m. on Sunday at FM 1575, a white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound and disregarded a stop sign, according to a news release by Texas Department of Public Safety. The vehicle was occupied […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of car burglary. Edinburg police got several calls Friday about 24 car burglaries from people in neighborhoods off south McColl Road near the area north of Walmart on Trenton and south of the HEB on Freddy Gonzalez.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Valley crews prepping powerlines for cold weather

As meteorologists keep track of an incoming cold front for the Rio Grande Valley, people in north Texas are already dealing with the cold weather. And since the Valley shares the same power grid with them, local authorities are watching for any issues. "We're always concerned about it because remember...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD investigates death of a child

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say. At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Pharr interchange construction impacting businesses

The construction at the Pharr interchange has been going on for a long time, and now some businesses in the area say they are being negatively impacted. "It's going to look really nice once it's done, unfortunately we're the ones that take the hit,” owner of The Shack Louie Palacios said.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man attempted to cross to Mexico with stolen vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to cross to Mexico with a stolen vehicle, Cameron County Sheriffs said. Harley Nunez, 30, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of theft of motor vehicle, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced in 2017 Mission kidnapping, murder case

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man has been sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder case in Mission. Benjamin Chavez Sanchez was sentenced Tusday to 30 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to previous ValleyCentral reports, on Nov. 8, 2017, […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Houston-area resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize in Pharr

A Houston-area resident claimed a top prize winning scratch-off worth $1 million in Pharr. The winning ticket was sold at the Stripes Store on 100 West Nolana Loop. The winner, a resident of La Porte, elected to remain anonymous. The scratch-off was the One Million Dollar Crossword and offers more...
HOUSTON, TX

