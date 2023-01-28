Read full article on original website
Update: Tenant finds fetus while working on apartment plumbing in Mission
Update: Police on Wednesday provided clarifying details of how a fetus was found in the plumbing of a Mission apartment complex. ValleyCentral broke the story on Tuesday. MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department provided details Wednesday about an investigation that is underway after multiple sources told ValleyCentral that a fetus was found in […]
Surveillance cameras spot men stealing parts from parked cars
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in a theft. On Jan. 18 deputies responded to the 6800 block of Dockberry Road in Brownsville in reference to a theft. At the location law enforcement was able to retrieve surveillance footage from the property […]
BPD: Man threatens store clerks with knife after stealing alcohol, car
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been accused of stealing a car and several alcoholic beverages and then allegedly threatening store clerks with a knife attached to brass knuckles, police said. Victor Almarez, 23, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Jan. 26 at 2700 block of US Highway 77 parking lot on the charges of […]
Police: Man tried to stab someone with a screwdriver at home
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to stab someone in his household with a screwdriver after argument over a text message, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Valentin Garcia-Berezaluce was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence and assault causing bodily […]
Mission police investigating fetus found next to drainage pipe
The Mission Police Department is investigating after a fetus was found at an apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to a news release. Police responded to the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue after an unidentified tenant discovered the fetus next to a drainage pipe. The tenant reported having water backflow...
Harlingen rollover accident hospitalizes woman
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police reported a single-vehicle rollover Monday morning on the eastbound lane of U.S. Expressway 83. Harlingen Police PIO Sgt. Larry Moore told ValleyCentral that the female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, hit the barrier just past Stuart Place Road. Police are investigating...
Search continues for suspect in car burglaries
Edinburg police are still in search for the man behind all the car break-ins. Edinburg police say they strongly believe the person behind the 26 car break-ins is working alone. Channel 5 News spoke with one resident who says he won’t be leaving his car unlocked again. “I saw...
Suspect Who Burglarized 2 Dozen Vehicles Still On The Loose
Edinburg police are continuing to work to turn up a man who burglarized two dozen vehicles early last Friday morning. Officers responded to several neighborhoods along South McColl Road between West Canton Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive. Video from various home surveillance cameras shows a man on foot looking for unlocked vehicles, and police say he was able to gain access to as many as 24 vehicles.
Alleged burglar tried to take gun from a Cameron County jailer, deputies say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of breaking into a woman’s room will face additional charges after allegedly shoving a jailer and attempting to take his weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Lee Zuniga was arrested this week on two counts of burglary of a habitation, assault on a public servant […]
DPS: Fatal single-vehicle accident occurred Sunday
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A single vehicle accident left one man dead early Sunday morning, authorities said. At approximately at 7:34 a.m. on Sunday at FM 1575, a white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound and disregarded a stop sign, according to a news release by Texas Department of Public Safety. The vehicle was occupied […]
Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of car burglary. Edinburg police got several calls Friday about 24 car burglaries from people in neighborhoods off south McColl Road near the area north of Walmart on Trenton and south of the HEB on Freddy Gonzalez.
Valley crews prepping powerlines for cold weather
As meteorologists keep track of an incoming cold front for the Rio Grande Valley, people in north Texas are already dealing with the cold weather. And since the Valley shares the same power grid with them, local authorities are watching for any issues. "We're always concerned about it because remember...
Traffic stop leads to pursuit; driver reached speeds of 100mph, deputies say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after refusing to stop during a traffic stop, deputies said. Hernando Gonzalez Jr. was arrested on Jan. 23 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle and possession of controlled substance, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. A deputy attempted to […]
McAllen PD investigates death of a child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say. At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be […]
Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
Pharr interchange construction impacting businesses
The construction at the Pharr interchange has been going on for a long time, and now some businesses in the area say they are being negatively impacted. "It's going to look really nice once it's done, unfortunately we're the ones that take the hit,” owner of The Shack Louie Palacios said.
CCSO: Man attempted to cross to Mexico with stolen vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to cross to Mexico with a stolen vehicle, Cameron County Sheriffs said. Harley Nunez, 30, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of theft of motor vehicle, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
Man sentenced in 2017 Mission kidnapping, murder case
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man has been sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder case in Mission. Benjamin Chavez Sanchez was sentenced Tusday to 30 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to previous ValleyCentral reports, on Nov. 8, 2017, […]
Houston-area resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize in Pharr
A Houston-area resident claimed a top prize winning scratch-off worth $1 million in Pharr. The winning ticket was sold at the Stripes Store on 100 West Nolana Loop. The winner, a resident of La Porte, elected to remain anonymous. The scratch-off was the One Million Dollar Crossword and offers more...
