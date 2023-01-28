ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

11Alive

P.F. Chang's to open 5th Atlanta location on Wednesday

ATLANTA — Doors open on Wednesday for Atlanta's newest P.F. Chang's Chinese Restaurant location, according to a release from the company. Lovers of the restaurant's Mongolian chicken, lettuce wraps and more can line up for a seat at their bistro at Perimeter Mall. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna

Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
SMYRNA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV. Anyone with...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
defpen

Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College

Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

In Fayette County, one city is economic hotspot for developers

Fayetteville logs 15 annexations, 30 rezonings in past 4 years — Where is growth the hottest in Fayette County? Look no farther than the once sleepy town of Fayetteville. Now home to one of the world’s largest assembly of movie and production studios — Trilith, on the city’s west side — Fayetteville is setting records in adding new territory to its city limits via annexations and new, more dense multi-family and commercial rezonings.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

