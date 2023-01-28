Read full article on original website
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
P.F. Chang's to open 5th Atlanta location on Wednesday
ATLANTA — Doors open on Wednesday for Atlanta's newest P.F. Chang's Chinese Restaurant location, according to a release from the company. Lovers of the restaurant's Mongolian chicken, lettuce wraps and more can line up for a seat at their bistro at Perimeter Mall. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only.
scoopotp.com
Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna
Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them. 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Breakfast Club. 249...
Business owner struggles after city closes her restaurant over zoning issue
A business owner said she’s pivoting to try and cover bills after she said the City of South Fulton ordered her to abruptly close her restaurant, Boulevard Bar and Grill, last November.
Gwinnett Place mall redevelopment plan will get traffic study
Gwinnett County and the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District will fund the study.
saportareport.com
Small church with ‘big vision’ bringing vibrancy to downtown College Park
Tears were flowing freely on Jan. 28 at a ground-breaking ceremony for Tapestry Development’s 60 affordable housing units in downtown College Park next to the MARTA station. The tears were tears of joy — and tears of relief. College Park is finally on the cusp of realizing an...
Land disturbance permits issued for Atlanta training center
Nearly a year after Atlanta applied for permits that would allow construction of its new public safety training center —...
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County holds community cleanup
DeKalb County held a cleanup day along Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur. This took place at a large dumping site at a business off Wesley Chapel.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV. Anyone with...
WSB Radio
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company said that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known for empty parking lots and vacant...
Entrepreneur Opens First Black-Owned, Plant-Based Vegan Chicken Wings Restaurant in Atlanta
Meet N’namdi Arinze, the founder and owner of Vegan Wangs, an Atlanta-based delivery and catering service that offers soy-free vegan chicken wings and gluten-free oyster mushroom wings along with side items and drinks. The Black-owned company has already pleased vegans and non-vegans alike with its various flavors including Buffalo,...
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.
Stone Mountain GA- Kelvin Dickerson,59 came home from a 3 month stay in a local medical facility to learn his utilities had been disconnected due to non-payment and facing eviction from his apartment. And his bank account with a zero balance.
saportareport.com
New ABL chair wants to continue to grow, scale Black-owned businesses in metro Atlanta
At 32, Ryan Wilson will be one of the youngest chairmen in the organization’s 90-year history. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Atlanta Business League (ABL) starts its 90th-anniversary celebration with a new board of directors chaired by the CEO and co-founder of The Gathering Spot Ryan Wilson. “I’m focused...
Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College
Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces 'Cop City' compromise as protestors fill City Hall
Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced changes to the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center known as "Cop City." They said their compromise will protect the environment, spur local business and serve as a community resource. "Cop City" is the forested area in...
The Citizen Online
In Fayette County, one city is economic hotspot for developers
Fayetteville logs 15 annexations, 30 rezonings in past 4 years — Where is growth the hottest in Fayette County? Look no farther than the once sleepy town of Fayetteville. Now home to one of the world’s largest assembly of movie and production studios — Trilith, on the city’s west side — Fayetteville is setting records in adding new territory to its city limits via annexations and new, more dense multi-family and commercial rezonings.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
