Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
theburn.com
Another Bed Bath & Beyond in Loudoun is closing
The continued struggles of home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond are impacting Loudoun County once again with the announcement that another local store is closing. The company has added the Dulles Landing store to its list of stores that are slated to be shut down. The list of closing stores was updated this week.
tourcounsel.com
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
Commercial Observer
Beer, Bakeries and Boxing: More Retailers to Open at Carlyle Crossing in 2023
Seven new retailers are opening this year in Carlyle Crossing, a 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Alexandria, Va.’s Eisenhower East neighborhood. Developed by Stonebridge, Carlyle Crossing is anchored by Wegmans and features 200,000 square feet of retail and 741 residential units in three apartment buildings. The site was acquired from the Hoffman family in 2018, and construction began in 2019.
mocoshow.com
2023 Bethesda Row Openings
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announces the recent opening of ANINE BING at Bethesda Row, the brand’s first location in the DMV. Sustainable fashion brand Reformation and Veronica Beardwill also join the leading lineup of premium retail in the Bethesda, Md. neighborhood later this year. ANINE BING features everyday...
theburn.com
Work begins on Loudoun’s latest Popeyes restaurant
Popeyes — the Louisiana-style fried chicken chain — continues its domination of the Loudoun County fried chicken scene. Work has gotten underway on another location — one of at least two coming soon to the area. The latest spot is kitty corner from One Loudoun at the...
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Galleria | Shopping mall in Tysons Corner, Virginia
Are you one of those people who adore luxury brands? Well, in the Tysons Galleria shopping center, you will find the most attractive offer in terms of clothing from recognized brands. In addition, you will also find department stores with accessories, footwear, and clothing from famous designers. Featured Shopping Stores:...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
loudounnow.com
Local Cut Combines Fast Casual, Sit-Down Dining, and Local Food
After a broken water pipe washed out its New Year’s debut, The Local Cut opens this week in Purcellville. The restaurant offers something for everyone—those on the go, people looking for a sit-down meal, diners who crave a taste of secret family recipes and anyone who just wants to support local business and food.
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
alxnow.com
Outdoor dining permits on King Street could be extended after unusual circumstances in timelines
(Updated 1/31) The City of Alexandria is looking to extend the duration of King Street Outdoor Dining (KSOD) permits after an unusual circumstance in scheduling meant the permits issued by the city would only be valid for a couple of months. After the Covid emergency status expired in September 2022,...
Bay Net
First Black Private Mortgage Lender With $100 Million Warehouse Line
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County has become the wealthiest American Negro community in the United States, surpassing the once leading county, Prince George’s. In their midst is a rising star and economic leader worthy of recognition—Troy Smith, Founder, and CEO of G1 Commercial Mortgage, a faith-based mortgage lender.
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire
(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton
The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
therealdeal.com
DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
Washington, D.C., is ready for its close-up. D.C. may be the nation’s capital, but its housing market has long trailed other East Coast and even West Coast markets. The District is a fixed, finite space that can’t grow vertically thanks to The Height of Buildings Act of 1910. As for demand, well, there’s no major reality series documenting attractive, wealthy people living here. Even the various scripted shows based in the nation’s capital — like “The West Wing,” “House of Cards” and “Veep” — were filmed just about everywhere except inside the city limits.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
Comments / 5