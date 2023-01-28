ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theburn.com

Another Bed Bath & Beyond in Loudoun is closing

The continued struggles of home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond are impacting Loudoun County once again with the announcement that another local store is closing. The company has added the Dulles Landing store to its list of stores that are slated to be shut down. The list of closing stores was updated this week.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland

The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
GREENBELT, MD
Commercial Observer

Beer, Bakeries and Boxing: More Retailers to Open at Carlyle Crossing in 2023

Seven new retailers are opening this year in Carlyle Crossing, a 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Alexandria, Va.’s Eisenhower East neighborhood. Developed by Stonebridge, Carlyle Crossing is anchored by Wegmans and features 200,000 square feet of retail and 741 residential units in three apartment buildings. The site was acquired from the Hoffman family in 2018, and construction began in 2019.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

2023 Bethesda Row Openings

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announces the recent opening of ANINE BING at Bethesda Row, the brand’s first location in the DMV. Sustainable fashion brand Reformation and Veronica Beardwill also join the leading lineup of premium retail in the Bethesda, Md. neighborhood later this year. ANINE BING features everyday...
BETHESDA, MD
theburn.com

Work begins on Loudoun’s latest Popeyes restaurant

Popeyes — the Louisiana-style fried chicken chain — continues its domination of the Loudoun County fried chicken scene. Work has gotten underway on another location — one of at least two coming soon to the area. The latest spot is kitty corner from One Loudoun at the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
DUNDALK, MD
tourcounsel.com

Tysons Galleria | Shopping mall in Tysons Corner, Virginia

Are you one of those people who adore luxury brands? Well, in the Tysons Galleria shopping center, you will find the most attractive offer in terms of clothing from recognized brands. In addition, you will also find department stores with accessories, footwear, and clothing from famous designers. Featured Shopping Stores:...
TYSONS, VA
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland

Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
MARYLAND STATE
loudounnow.com

Local Cut Combines Fast Casual, Sit-Down Dining, and Local Food

After a broken water pipe washed out its New Year’s debut, The Local Cut opens this week in Purcellville. The restaurant offers something for everyone—those on the go, people looking for a sit-down meal, diners who crave a taste of secret family recipes and anyone who just wants to support local business and food.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist

VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

First Black Private Mortgage Lender With $100 Million Warehouse Line

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County has become the wealthiest American Negro community in the United States, surpassing the once leading county, Prince George’s. In their midst is a rising star and economic leader worthy of recognition—Troy Smith, Founder, and CEO of G1 Commercial Mortgage, a faith-based mortgage lender.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire

(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion

There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton

The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
WARRENTON, VA
therealdeal.com

DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously

Washington, D.C., is ready for its close-up. D.C. may be the nation’s capital, but its housing market has long trailed other East Coast and even West Coast markets. The District is a fixed, finite space that can’t grow vertically thanks to The Height of Buildings Act of 1910. As for demand, well, there’s no major reality series documenting attractive, wealthy people living here. Even the various scripted shows based in the nation’s capital — like “The West Wing,” “House of Cards” and “Veep” — were filmed just about everywhere except inside the city limits.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list

WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC

