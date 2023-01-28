ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

tourcounsel.com

Beaver Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Beaver Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Center Township, Pennsylvania, serving Beaver County within the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. It is owned by the Namdar Realty Group. Its anchors are Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Rural King. The mall offers more than 35 stores and services,...
MONACA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Owner of Tequila Cowboy signs lease for space of the now-closed Jerome Bettis Grille 36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Tequila Cowboy is already bustling, but now they're going to be expanding on Pittsburgh's North Shore.The Post-Gazette reports that the restaurant owner signed a lease for the space of the now-closed Bettis Grille.The space is right across the street from Tequila Cowboy.The owner told the Post-Gazette it's planning a restaurant and sports bar themed after a national entertainer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

How a Pittsburgh-Area Forest, Once Used by a Bootlegger, is Now a Protected Green Space

A forest of hemlocks, hollies and ferns, home to foxes and coyotes, and once the hideout of a notorious bootlegger, is just 15 minutes from Downtown. Pittsburgh-area residents now have protected access to this 46-acre space called Vinegar Hollow after it was purchased by the Hollow Oak Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization. The deal gives the land new protection and allows for publicly funded trail building to improve accessibility.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thenorthsidechronicle.com

Real Estate Transfers Jan. 22 to Jan. 28

Brian Enterline to Benjamin and Lauren Smith at 1224 Monterey St. for $665,000. Marie Courtemanche to Titan Realty Group LLC at 1611 Federal St. for $162,500. Abhijeet Girase to Pittsburgh City Housing Authority at 3811 Bonaventure Way for $185,000. Michael Barger to Sara Barger at 3507 Corona St. for $420,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership

For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Fire at an Aliquippa home

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 31, 2023 10:45 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Firefighters were called to 215 Baker Street for an electrical fire in the occupied that went through the basement walls. A fire department spokesman said there were no injuries, and no estimate of damage was available.
ALIQUIPPA, PA

