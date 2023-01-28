ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Dartmouth Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Dartmouth Mall is a good place to go shopping, spend some quality time with friends, or even enjoy your favorite dish. The variety in stores is incredible, and you can mostly find offers and discounts in most of them. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Old Navy, Hot Topic,...
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
NORWOOD, MA
nrinow.news

Property sales in Burrillville between Jan. 23 & Jan. 30

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Jan. 23 and Monday, Jan. 30. Seller: Simone Lambert (trustee) Seller: John Dorsey (receiver) Buyer: Helping Hands Community Partners. Price: $30,000. 171 Warner Lane. Seller: Joseph & Rossy Jaquay. Buyer: Kiana Moore...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
WCVB

New Norwood, Massachusetts grocery store is pick-up only

NORWOOD, Mass. — A company billing itself as the East Coast's first drive-up grocer launched Thursday in Norwood. Customers never set foot in Addie's Grocery -- unlike a traditional grocery store. Shoppers use the company's app or website to choose their groceries, and set a pick-up window. A worker...
NORWOOD, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

East Providence Uber driver says he was scammed out of nearly $1K

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An East Providence Uber driver says he was scammed out of almost $1,000. Joshua Richards was doing what he does every week, driving for Uber in the morning before heading out to work on his small business where he helps the elderly and disabled take out their trash.
rimonthly.com

Dining Review: Y Noodle and Bar in Providence

Tucked away in a West Side lot next to Fearless Fish Market and the Slow Rhode, Y Noodle and Bar is both a thirty-five-seater and a master of culinary disguise. Lights are dim and the humble interior consists of little more than concrete walls adorned with bamboo lids. But the soundtrack — a revelrous homage to the nineties featuring Enrique Iglesias, Fergie, Usher and Britney’s “Toxic” — indicates the kitchen is determined to make memories.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Uxbridge: $765,000 for a seven-bedroom home

Marilaine Faria acquired the property at 113 Oak Street, Uxbridge, from Leonard Wiersma on Jan. 13, 2023. The $765,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $155. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Turnto10.com

Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
RICHMOND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy