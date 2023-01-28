Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mind
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Providence
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open Call
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
Dartmouth Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
Dartmouth Mall is a good place to go shopping, spend some quality time with friends, or even enjoy your favorite dish. The variety in stores is incredible, and you can mostly find offers and discounts in most of them. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Old Navy, Hot Topic,...
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
Sale closed in Blackstone: $355,000 for a four-bedroom home
Ryan Watson and Kayla Reed bought the property at 65 Rayner Street, Blackstone, from Donald W Carter and Deborah Carter on Jan. 13, 2023. The $355,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $234. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.
A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023
The water park will open July 1. A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.
Fall River unveils new city logo
Following a public design contest, Fall River revealed its new city logo Tuesday.
Property sales in Burrillville between Jan. 23 & Jan. 30
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Jan. 23 and Monday, Jan. 30. Seller: Simone Lambert (trustee) Seller: John Dorsey (receiver) Buyer: Helping Hands Community Partners. Price: $30,000. 171 Warner Lane. Seller: Joseph & Rossy Jaquay. Buyer: Kiana Moore...
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 19 & Jan. 27
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Thursday, Jan. 19 and Friday, Jan. 27. Seller: David Tillinghast (quit claim) Buyer: Ellen Law & Fred Mitchell. Price: $7,000.
Mittens, Grateful Dead concert part of Fall River, Massachusetts, apparel company's success story
FALL RIVER, Mass. — What do a pair of mittens, a loving grandmother, a Grateful Dead concert and Buddhism all have in common? They are part of the fabric woven into the story of a successful Massachusetts apparel company. Katlyn Shea is the owner of DAKINI clothing. The lifestyle...
New Norwood, Massachusetts grocery store is pick-up only
NORWOOD, Mass. — A company billing itself as the East Coast's first drive-up grocer launched Thursday in Norwood. Customers never set foot in Addie's Grocery -- unlike a traditional grocery store. Shoppers use the company's app or website to choose their groceries, and set a pick-up window. A worker...
Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
East Providence Uber driver says he was scammed out of nearly $1K
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An East Providence Uber driver says he was scammed out of almost $1,000. Joshua Richards was doing what he does every week, driving for Uber in the morning before heading out to work on his small business where he helps the elderly and disabled take out their trash.
Dining Review: Y Noodle and Bar in Providence
Tucked away in a West Side lot next to Fearless Fish Market and the Slow Rhode, Y Noodle and Bar is both a thirty-five-seater and a master of culinary disguise. Lights are dim and the humble interior consists of little more than concrete walls adorned with bamboo lids. But the soundtrack — a revelrous homage to the nineties featuring Enrique Iglesias, Fergie, Usher and Britney’s “Toxic” — indicates the kitchen is determined to make memories.
Sale closed in Uxbridge: $765,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Marilaine Faria acquired the property at 113 Oak Street, Uxbridge, from Leonard Wiersma on Jan. 13, 2023. The $765,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $155. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
‘They have no clue’: RI housing crisis pits state and local leaders against each other
No new House legislation has been proposed yet, but towns are already lining up in opposition to proposals to override local control.
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park
All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
Mystic bar named one of America’s best in 2022: Esquire report
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to Mystic, the bar scene is expansive, exciting, and unique. How can visitors stop in at just one? But if you did need to pick a spot, Esquire may have you covered. The culture-forward magazine recently listed its top bars in the U.S. in 2022, an exclusive list […]
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 93
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
