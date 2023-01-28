Read full article on original website
India's ACC Q3 profit plunges on higher costs, stagnant volumes
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Adani Group-owned ACC Ltd on Tuesday reported a more than 60% drop in quarterly profit on higher costs, flat cement prices and stagnant volume growth. Standalone profit after tax fell to 1.10 billion Indian rupees ($13.46 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, from 2.80 billion rupees a year earlier, while total revenue from operations grew 7.4% to 45.37 billion rupees, the cement maker said in an exchange filing.
Cyviz Gets USD 0.7 Mln Contract From Middle East Government Agency
* SIGNS USD 0.7 MILLION CONTRACT WITH A MIDDLE EAST GOVERNMENT AGENCY. * INSTALLATION WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2023
PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market
* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET
Cse Global Secures Two Major Contracts Totaling S$87.3M
* SECOND MAJOR CONTRACT RELATES TO A MULTI-YEAR SYSTEM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FROM SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR. * PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO CSE GLOBAL'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FYS 2023 TO 2027. * FIRST MAJOR CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, AMONG OTHERS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS IN UNITED STATES OF...
FTSE 100 falls ahead of Fed decision; healthcare shares drag
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Feb 1 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while investors also grappled with concerns around a slowing British economy and mixed corporate updates.
Bahrain central bank follows Fed to lift interest rates by 25 bps
DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain lifted its key interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the Federal Reserve's hike of the same size. The one-week deposit facility rate increased to 5.5% from 5.25% and the overnight deposit rate was raised to 5.25% from 5%, a central bank statement said.
Lotte Chemical Titan Says Qtrly Loss Attributable 317.2 Mln RGT
* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 317.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT 168.9 MILLION RGT. * OUTLOOK OF CO EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN NEAR FUTURE IN VIEW OF VOLATILE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
Jatcorp Ltd Says Prepared For Exploration Of Opportunities In Asia Pacific In FY23
* PREPARED FOR EXPLORATION OF OTHER MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN FY2023. * SEEING ITS SALES RECOVERED IN CHINA, EXPECTS IMPROVED MARKET PERFORMANCE OF ITS BRANDS IN CHINA IN H2 2023
European shares end lower but log biggest January gain in eight years
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 fell on Tuesday as investors geared up for a fresh round of interest rate hikes from top central banks, but the index still recorded its biggest January percentage gain since 2015. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.2%. However, the index logged a monthly gain of...
Indonesia's 2023 GDP growth seen slowing slightly from 2022's 5.2%-5.3% -Finance Minister
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy likely grew within a range of 5.2% to 5.3% in 2022, and a slight deceleration is expected this year due to slowing global growth, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday. Indonesia is due to publish official data for the fourth quarter and...
3 stocks to keep an eye on amid mortgage approvals slump
The mortgage borrowings in the UK have fallen to around 35,600 in December. In September, mortgage rates had touched a peak of 6.65%, before resting at around 5% in recent months. As the UK continues to reel under inflation and rising interest rates, UK mortgage approvals seem to have dipped...
3 FTSE-listed stocks to watch as UK grocery bills hit the roof
According to Kantar, the overall grocery prices were up 16% year-on-year basis in January. The latest findings are expected to add an extra £788 to their annual shopping bills. The increasing cost of living crisis is about to worsen in Britain as the common grocery items are about to...
Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker YMTC Said To Be Laying Off 10% Of Workforce After US Sanctions -SCMP
* TOP CHINESE MEMORY CHIP MAKER YMTC SAID TO BE LAYING OFF 10 PER CENT OF WORKFORCE AFTER US SANCTIONS -SCMP
French retailer Casino says it is in alliance talks with Teract
PARIS (Reuters) -French retailers Casino and Teract confirmed on Wednesday they had begun exploratory discussions that could lead to the combination of the two groups' distribution activities in France within a single entity controlled by Casino. Teract shares gained 5.9% to 6.46 euros on the French stock market after Bloomberg...
Marketmind: 'Soft landing' or 'no landing'?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. There's an uncomfortable feeling in markets this week that good news may be bad news once again - mainly because of what the former means for this week's big central banking set pieces. As U.S. Federal...
Vodafone's interim CEO faces first public test as calls for change grow
LONDON/MILAN, Italy (Reuters) - Vodafone shareholders will look for two things from interim CEO Margherita Della Valle at her first results presentation on Wednesday - how she plans to arrest immediate problems in markets like Germany, and any hint of long-term plans that could land her the top job permanently.
Oil steadies as dollar retreats
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied after moving close to a three-week low on Tuesday, with U.S. wage growth data and a retreating U.S. dollar bolstering risk sentiment ahead of OPEC and central bank meetings this week. March Brent crude futures were down 58 cents, or 0.68%, at $84.32 a...
India's Adani secures $2.5 billion share sale amid short-seller storm
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Gautam Adani's crucial $2.5 billion share sale was fully subscribed on Tuesday as investors pumped funds into his flagship firm, despite a $65 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks sparked by a short-seller's report. The fundraising is critical for Adani, not just because it will help...
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve...
Pakistan, IMF open talks to unlock crucial funding - ministry
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday began the much-waited talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock stalled funding, the country's finance ministry said. More than $1 billion funding has been delayed since November last year over fiscal consolidation issues as part of the lender's ninth review of...
