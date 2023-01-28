ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden promotes Baltimore spending as Republicans try to force cuts

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated the planned replacement of a 150-year-old tunnel in Baltimore, burnishing his "builder-in-chief" credentials on friendly political territory, a sharp contrast to Washington's partisan debt battle. Biden's administration will invest $4 billion to replace the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, part of...
Marketmind: 'Soft landing' or 'no landing'?

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. There's an uncomfortable feeling in markets this week that good news may be bad news once again - mainly because of what the former means for this week's big central banking set pieces. As U.S. Federal...
U.S. urges Kosovo to back peace deal and form Serb municipalities

PRISTINA (Reuters) - The United States ambassador to Kosovo on Tuesday urged Pristina to press ahead with forming an association of Serb municipalities and help complete an EU-brokered peace deal with its former master, Serbia. Jeffrey M. Hovenier said the U.S. expected Kosovo to "follow through on its obligations," describing...
Polish competition watchdog accuses Amazon EU of misleading consumers

GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's competition watchdog has accused e-commerce giant Amazon's European arm of misleading sales and delivery practices, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) said on Wednesday. The office said consumers on Amazon's Polish website were misled as to the moment a sales contract is concluded, product...
STORY 2: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, and Chile's President Gabriel Boric enter La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited to any articles, news, quotes, information, data, text, reports, ratings, opinions, images, photos, graphics, graphs, charts,...
Greens issue climate policy demands

First Au (ASX:FAU) shares gain over 11% today. Here's why!. What’s the latest buzz with the ASX gold penny stocks on Monday?. New coal and gas projects could inhibit the government's proposed changes to a safeguard mechanism designed to lower carbon emissions. The Greens say they might not back...
NSW clubs to introduce gambling code

How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?. Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?. With gambling shaping up as a contentious issue in the NSW election, the industry has released a code of conduct promising to ban suspected criminals. ClubsNSW is...

