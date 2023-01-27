Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Second Grade Celebrates 100 Days of School
Our second grade celebrated 100 days of school on Friday. Teachers and students dressed up like they were 100 years old and participated in so many fun activities.
nebo.edu
Monday was the 100th Day of School!
The First Graders celebrated the 100th Day of school doing some fun activities! They made a 100’s Hat, looked for 100 chocolate kisses, stacked 100 cups, found out how long 100 cubes measured, made a picture using 100 shapes and painted a picture using 100 dots. Thanks to our 1st Grade Team for making the 100th Day of School so fun!
nebo.edu
Parent/Student Newsletter for 1-30-23
Happy Monday! Check out this week's HighFlights and the February Counseling Newsletter. Reminder: the final deadline for the Opportunity Scholarship is Wednesday, February 1st. Information regarding senior ads for the yearbook are in the HighFlights.
nebo.edu
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
Our awesome student council members, Brielle Ekins and Miles Anderson, chose to interview Mrs. Larsen this week for the faculty Spotlight of the week. This is what they learned about her. Name: Heather Larsen. Position: Intervention Specialist. Favorite thing about AppleValley: the people. Favorite thing to teach: Reading. Favorite hobby:...
Comments / 0