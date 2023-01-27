ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbunsportsradio.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Bemidji Boys Lose Two-Goal Lead, Fall In OT

A two-goal lead entering the third period faded away for Bemidji boys hockey, which surrendered a tight-angle goal in overtime to lose 3-2 to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Friday evening at the Cloquet Area Recreation Center. The two 10-win teams surged back and forth during the first period, keeping Bemidji goaltender Tate...
BEMIDJI, MN
kbunsportsradio.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Bieber’s Big Day Leads Bemidji Girls To Dominant Saturday Win

Gracee Bieber’s career-high 27 points paced Bemidji’s offense, and the Jacks forced 28 turnovers to dominate Hibbing 74-40 on Saturday afternoon at the Bemidji High School Fieldhouse. Facing the Bluejackets for a second time this season after winning 67-45 away on Dec. 20, Bemidji quickly established a lead...
BEMIDJI, MN
kroxam.com

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Update: One Charged with Arson Following Bemidji Fire

A Bemidji man is charged with felony arson in connection to a fire on January 27. According to the criminal complaint, Ray Parsons, 34, allegedly set fire to the one-story mobile home. Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of Parsons causing property damage to the home at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies witnessed Parsons walk down the driveway of the mobile home, wielding two stainless steel knives.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
HILLSBORO, ND
kvrr.com

DUI Driver Tries To Escape From Hospital

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Moorhead man involved in a drunk driving crash tries to escape from authorities at the hospital. Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Alan Walker crashed head-on into a vehicle on Cass County 81 near Hickson around 1 a.m. He fled to his house in rural Clay...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy