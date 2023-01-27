Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Bemidji Boys Lose Two-Goal Lead, Fall In OT
A two-goal lead entering the third period faded away for Bemidji boys hockey, which surrendered a tight-angle goal in overtime to lose 3-2 to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Friday evening at the Cloquet Area Recreation Center. The two 10-win teams surged back and forth during the first period, keeping Bemidji goaltender Tate...
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Bieber’s Big Day Leads Bemidji Girls To Dominant Saturday Win
Gracee Bieber’s career-high 27 points paced Bemidji’s offense, and the Jacks forced 28 turnovers to dominate Hibbing 74-40 on Saturday afternoon at the Bemidji High School Fieldhouse. Facing the Bluejackets for a second time this season after winning 67-45 away on Dec. 20, Bemidji quickly established a lead...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
trfradio.com
Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
lptv.org
Update: One Charged with Arson Following Bemidji Fire
A Bemidji man is charged with felony arson in connection to a fire on January 27. According to the criminal complaint, Ray Parsons, 34, allegedly set fire to the one-story mobile home. Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of Parsons causing property damage to the home at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies witnessed Parsons walk down the driveway of the mobile home, wielding two stainless steel knives.
Three people injured in head-on crash in Cass County
The 37-year-old and 46-year-old were brought to Essentia Health for their injuries and were later allowed to leave.
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
kvrr.com
DUI Driver Tries To Escape From Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Moorhead man involved in a drunk driving crash tries to escape from authorities at the hospital. Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Alan Walker crashed head-on into a vehicle on Cass County 81 near Hickson around 1 a.m. He fled to his house in rural Clay...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m. Emergency...
Comments / 0