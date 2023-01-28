Read full article on original website
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
hauteliving.com
Naples Winter Wine Festival Showcases Fine Wines, Exquisite Cuisine And Incredible Auction Lots For 2023.
Naples Winter Wine Festival has done it again with a collection of amazing, one-of-a-kind wine and travel experiences offered to the highest bidders at the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival Live Auction at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón. Aligning with the 2023 theme, “In Perfect Harmony,” the festival has honored...
More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers
The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
WINKNEWS.com
Maverick The Collection boutique launches in North Naples
Although it has nothing to do with “Top Gun,” the sky’s the limit for the independent-minded women behind Maverick The Collection clothing boutique. In January, Maverick The Collection celebrated the boutique’s grand opening with a party at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, but owner and CEO Stephanie Jonas actually has been building her business for years.
Two beaches on Sanibel Island are set to open soon
Mayor Holly Smith says everything about the rebuilding process is incredible and are trying to get things back up and running as much as possible.
WINKNEWS.com
Guitar Center opens North Naples store
While not exactly a solo effort, Guitar Center added to its band of stores Thursday with its grand opening in North Naples. The more than 15,000-square-foot music store is the 300th location in the nation for the California-based musical instrument retailer. The new store opened in Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41 North.
EXCLUSIVE: Big changes coming to downtown Fort Myers with Bruno’s Of Brooklyn
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bruno’s of Brooklyn is moving to a different location!. The owners visited the ABC7 studio and talked about how they plan to restore a building and make it their new restaurant. Genevieve Bruno, owner of Bruno’s of Brooklyn, hopes that the new location...
WINKNEWS.com
Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro get new location on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:d499639329421f3e724c831e Player Element ID: 6319507574112. The beachfront on Fort Myers Beach will be seeing another change. The owners of Fresh Catch Bistro and Junkanoo say that after more than...
WINKNEWS.com
Lowdermilk Beach in Naples could open by Friday
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:e2a95a1ed6b24fe0950d5341 Player Element ID: 6319558230112. Sand and dunes washed away, scattered benches and damaged concession stands. That’s what Lowdermilk Beach has dealt with after Hurricane Ian and now, four...
Insomnia Cookies is coming to Fort Myers
Insomnia Cookies is opening its first store in Fort Myers. The late-night bakery will be holding a late-night PJ party full of freebies and treats.
Fort Myers Beach marina making recovery strides after becoming boat graveyard
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A local marina that became a boat graveyard after Hurricane Ian is making strides toward a full recovery. Salty Sam’s is one of the largest marinas on Fort Myers Beach. Ian’s 14 feet of storm surge pushed more than 130 docked boats underwater...
WINKNEWS.com
Pickleball and tennis courts coming to Cape Coral
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:3fd30a8d9233ed72e5463490 Player Element ID: 6319511389112. An area in Cape Coral will transform into 32 pickleball courts, 12 tennis courts, lighting, and covered seats. The project aims to attract more...
Adopt Cassi: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cassi, a very sweet 6-year-old hound mix, is in need of a furrever family!. The 50-pound pup was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Cassi seems to get along with other dogs and absolutely loves people!
Fourth annual Lee County Chili Challenge
The fourth annual Lee County Chili Challenge is happening today until 4 p.m. at Stu's Motorcycles in Fort Myers.
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers-based construction company turns focus to pickleball
The next handful of Pickleball Club LLC courts will have more in common than a general layout. They’re all being constructed by Stevens Construction Inc. Mark Stevens, the company’s president, announced the Fort Myers-based company will take over the construction management services for several locations in Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and Port St. Lucie. Construction on the Port St. Lucie location is expected to begin this quarter.
Leoma Lovegrove turns Matlacha hurricane debris into art
What once was a colorful art studio in Matlacha is now a bleak sight stripped to the studs. Like most places in the village, Leoma Lovegrove’s art studio is only a shell of what it once was. But shingle by shingle, Leoma is trying to change that in her...
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian memorial removed, but that's not the end
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers' Centennial Park, but that won't be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned...
GEM Distributing Drywall To Hurricane Ian Victims In Fort Myers Beach
Doral-based Global Empowerment Mission has been helping Ian victims since the storm made landfall in late September.
lazytrips.com
Can you Drive to Sanibel Island?
Sanibel Island is a beautiful tropical island just off the coast of Fort Myers, Florida with white sand beaches, shopping, and wonderful restaurants. The island is an ideal place to spend a day on the beach and enjoy year-long fun. Sanibel Island is a barrier island in Southwest Florida in...
Fort Myers Beach organizations will provide qualifying residents $500 online gift cards for Hurricane Ian recovering
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– As many people continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club and the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation teamed up to donate $500 eMastercards. According to Fort Myers Beach’s website, people can apply to receive the gift cards...
