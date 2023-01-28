ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers

The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Maverick The Collection boutique launches in North Naples

Although it has nothing to do with “Top Gun,” the sky’s the limit for the independent-minded women behind Maverick The Collection clothing boutique. In January, Maverick The Collection celebrated the boutique’s grand opening with a party at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, but owner and CEO Stephanie Jonas actually has been building her business for years.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Guitar Center opens North Naples store

While not exactly a solo effort, Guitar Center added to its band of stores Thursday with its grand opening in North Naples. The more than 15,000-square-foot music store is the 300th location in the nation for the California-based musical instrument retailer. The new store opened in Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41 North.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro get new location on Fort Myers Beach

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:d499639329421f3e724c831e Player Element ID: 6319507574112. The beachfront on Fort Myers Beach will be seeing another change. The owners of Fresh Catch Bistro and Junkanoo say that after more than...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lowdermilk Beach in Naples could open by Friday

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:e2a95a1ed6b24fe0950d5341 Player Element ID: 6319558230112. Sand and dunes washed away, scattered benches and damaged concession stands. That’s what Lowdermilk Beach has dealt with after Hurricane Ian and now, four...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pickleball and tennis courts coming to Cape Coral

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:3fd30a8d9233ed72e5463490 Player Element ID: 6319511389112. An area in Cape Coral will transform into 32 pickleball courts, 12 tennis courts, lighting, and covered seats. The project aims to attract more...
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Cassi: Sweet pup in need of loving home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cassi, a very sweet 6-year-old hound mix, is in need of a furrever family!. The 50-pound pup was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Cassi seems to get along with other dogs and absolutely loves people!
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Fort Myers-based construction company turns focus to pickleball

The next handful of Pickleball Club LLC courts will have more in common than a general layout. They’re all being constructed by Stevens Construction Inc. Mark Stevens, the company’s president, announced the Fort Myers-based company will take over the construction management services for several locations in Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and Port St. Lucie. Construction on the Port St. Lucie location is expected to begin this quarter.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian memorial removed, but that's not the end

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers' Centennial Park, but that won't be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned...
FORT MYERS, FL
lazytrips.com

Can you Drive to Sanibel Island?

Sanibel Island is a beautiful tropical island just off the coast of Fort Myers, Florida with white sand beaches, shopping, and wonderful restaurants. The island is an ideal place to spend a day on the beach and enjoy year-long fun. Sanibel Island is a barrier island in Southwest Florida in...
FORT MYERS, FL

