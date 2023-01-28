Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
theblock.co
FTX-linked Alameda Research sues Voyager Digital for over $445M
Alameda Research is suing Voyager Digital for $445.8 million, seeking to recover loan repayments it made after Voyager filed for bankruptcy protection in July. The new court filing claims Voyager and other crypto lenders “either knowingly or recklessly” fueled the alleged misconduct that took place at Alameda Research.
theblock.co
CME's crypto derivatives reach new highs as traders seek safe port in storm
The volume and open interest of bitcoin options reached an all-time high on CME in January. Institutional crypto traders are avoiding unregulated or semi-regulated platforms following the collapse of FTX, said Steven Zheng of The Block Research. “CME appears to be the beneficiary of this cautiousness.”. Derivatives trading giant...
theblock.co
Three biggest crypto stories to look out for this week
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faces losing access to encrypted messaging apps. There’s trouble in the Secret Network community. Bored Ape holders are glued to their screens as they compete for high scores against a deadline. It could be a bad week for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried if...
theblock.co
Coinshares sees biggest inflows since July, primarily in bitcoin
Digital asset investment products saw $117 million in inflows last week, of which $116 million was bitcoin. Total assets under management climbed to $28 billion, up 43% from November. Coinshares saw its biggest inflows last week since July as total assets under management rose 43% from a November low. Digital...
theblock.co
Osprey Funds sues competitor Grayscale over bitcoin trust advertising
Osprey Funds accused Grayscale of having “misleading” advertising in a complaint filed on Monday. Grayscale is looking to convert one of its trusts into an exchange-traded fund, which was denied over the summer by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Osprey said Grayscale continually said “a conversion to an...
theblock.co
What are Bitcoin NFTs Ordinals and how do they work?
Past changes in the way Bitcoin works have made it cheaper to post fully on-chain NFTs on the blockchain. Ordinals has set up its own system to take advantage of this and associate satoshis with their own NFTs. Bitcoin is no stranger to NFTs, but it's not been much of...
theblock.co
Venom Ventures Fund makes $5 million strategic investment in Everscale blockchain
Everscale blockchain received a $5 million strategic investment from Venom Ventures Fund, the new Abu Dhabi-based $1 billion venture fund. The investment will be made in stages and will be used to fund the expansion of its development team and projects. Abu Dhabi-based Venom Ventures Fund is making a $5...
theblock.co
Uniswap temperature check spurs feverish backroom maneuvering among crypto VC heavyweights
A behind-the-scenes fight among deep-pocketed investors could swing the vote on which cross-chain bridge will be used for Uniswap’s next act. As of now, Wormhole appears to be the choice, but it’s not final. A community "temperature check" vote to see which cross-chain bridge would be utilized for...
theblock.co
Intain launches Avalanche subnet for asset-backed securities
Intain launched IntainMarkets, a platform for issuing and trading asset-backed securities on a permissioned Avalanche subnet. The platform aims to make investment in traditional financial instruments involving multiple parties more secure, transparent and cost-efficient. Structured finance and administration platform Intain launched an Avalanche subnet for issuing and trading asset-backed securities...
theblock.co
Crypto prices flat, while Dogecoin rallies
Bitcoin was trading around $23,100, down about 0.3%. Ether also dropped, falling 0.3% to $1,580. Altcoins traded flat across the board, while Dogecoin trade up 8.1%. Crypto stocks all rose, with Silvergate trading up 2.4% and Block rising 2.4%. Crypto prices remained mostly flat after the market opened on Tuesday,...
theblock.co
Binance, Mastercard issuing prepaid card in Brazil as regional crypto interest grows
Crypto exchange Binance is partnering with Mastercard to launch a prepaid card in Brazil. The exchange rolled out a prepaid card in Argentina last year. Latin Americans are increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies amid high inflation, capital controls. Crypto exchange Binance and payments provider Mastercard are teaming up once again, this...
theblock.co
UK Treasury outlines plans for regulating crypto exchanges and lenders
The UK Treasury published a consultation paper outlining plans to regulate trading platforms and lenders. The proposals will ensure crypto exchanges have “fair and robust standards.”. The UK Treasury published a consultation paper, which sets out plans to regulate crypto trading platforms and lenders as part of its financial...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Jan. 30
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Monday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Monday, with two gaining and the other 17 declining. Bitcoin fell 4.2% to $22,724 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
theblock.co
Co-signers of Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bond a step closer to becoming public
A district court judge granted a motion by news organizations to unseal the names of two people who co-signed former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s bond. The names could become public in February. The names of two people who co-signed for disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s bond are one step...
theblock.co
Layer 1 blockchain Canto sees surge in trading activity
The Cosmos-based blockchain Canto’s total value locked has doubled this month. Canto’s TVL rose to $138 million from $66 million, coinciding with increased trading activity. Cosmos-based Layer 1 blockchain Canto's total value locked (TVL) doubled in January, reflecting a breakthrough for the emerging blockchain. On Canto, TVL —...
theblock.co
Haun Ventures backs ZK-startup Sovereign Labs in $7.4 million raise
Sovereign Labs raises $7.4 million to make it easier for developers to create new ZK-rollups. The seed round is led by Haun Ventures. Other investors include 1kx and Robot Ventures. Sovereign Labs raised $7.4 million in a round led by Haun Ventures to enable developers to easily deploy zero-knowledge (ZK)...
theblock.co
dYdX users traded $466 billion in crypto derivatives during 2022
DYdX recorded $466.3 billion in cumulative transaction volume. The platform’s cumulative volume rose 140% year-over-year. dYdX, the largest crypto derivatives trading exchange, recorded $466.3 billion in cumulative transaction volume and generated $137.8 million in fee revenue in 2022, according to a dYdX Foundation report. The platform's cumulative volume rose...
theblock.co
Institutional crypto adoption: The time to build fairer markets
2022 was a setback for digital assets, slowing the pace of institutional adoption. Albeit now with a longer time horizon, institutions remain committed to their investment and involvement in the industry. For this to happen, 2023 must act as a reset, underpinned by corporate governance, effective risk management and regulation,...
theblock.co
Ethereum staking withdrawal testnet for Shanghai upgrade goes live tomorrow
The testnet for Ethereum withdrawals is going live tomorrow. Users will be able to try out the various withdrawal and deposit features six days after the testnet launches. Ethereum staking testnet Zhejiang is going live tomorrow and will give users the first preview of what the withdrawal process and functionality will be like after the Shanghai upgrade.
Comments / 0