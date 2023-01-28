Read full article on original website
City of Midland, including garbage pickup, closed Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has announced that all offices will be closed, and services will be suspended amid a winter storm that moved into the Basin earlier this week. The closure includes City Hall, Animal Services, Health Services, MLK Community Center, customer service, Municipal Court, garbage pickup and the landfill.
Closures and delays for Wednesday, February 1
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With icy weather expected through Wednesday, businesses and school districts are already preparing for closures and delays. We will update this list as information becomes available or you can view the alphabetical list here. Please keep in mind that districts currently scheduled for a delayed start may ultimately decide to close after […]
Beatrice Irene Matchus, 96, formerly of Midland
Beatrice Irene Matchus, age 96, formerly of Midland, passed away peacefully Friday, January 20, 2023, in San Angelo, Texas with family by her side. Bea, as she was known to family and friends, was born February 26, 1926, in Niles, Michigan to Edward Howard Klute and Edith Irene (Sittig) Klute. She grew up in Niles and graduated from Niles High School.
‘A big loss’: Community shows support for Ropes ISD after crash kills student, severely injures another
WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Lubbock and Ropesville communities were lit in green Tuesday night after a rollover accident took the life of a Ropes ISD student and left another severely injured. A billboard on the corner of South Loop 289 and University Avenue read, “Prayers for Ropes #RopesStrong.” Jones AT&T Stadium was lit entirely in […]
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, Andrews ISD, Midland College closed Tuesday
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple school districts across the Basin have opted to close Tuesday after evaluating road conditions. Midland ISD, Andrews ISD, Greenwood ISD, and Midland College will be closed January 31, 2023. Districts will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the day and decisions regarding closures or delays for Wednesday will be made at […]
Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays
The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
Correction: Andrews ISD has not made a decision regarding closure or delay for Tuesday
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CORRECTION: Earlier this evening in a broadcast on ABC Big 2 News, we incorrectly reported that Andrews ISD will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday. That information was not correct, and we apologize for any confusion. The District said officials are still closely monitoring the weather and have not yet reached a […]
UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are expected to be made tomorrow in a manslaughter trial related to a wrong-way crash in 2017. Alexander May of Midland is accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Jonathan Pesqueda near Indiana Avenue.
DPS responds to 42 crashes amid icy weather Tuesday
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District responded to 42 crashes from midnight to noon on January 31 amid icy weather throughout the Permian Basin. Crews are still working to clear a multi-vehicle crash at the IH-10 / IH-20 split near mile marker 185 in Jeff Davis County. A DPS spokesman […]
MPD still searching for family of found child
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for the family of a special needs boy found yesterday. According to MPD, on Sunday, January 29, officers found the young man unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers said he is non-verbal and is unable to communicate; he’s believed to be between the […]
Morning wreck kills two
Around 7:30 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Brownfield Fire and Rescue was called out to a vehicle accident west of Brownfield on US 380 near FM 402. According to law enforcement on scene, a red late model Ram pickup was driving eastbound when the driver lost control and went into a skid and rolled. The Ram truck ended up in a field on the north side of US 380 about a quarter mile east of FM 402. The four occupants in the Ram were ejected with one of them dying on the scene. The three other occupants were transported to Brownfield Regional Medical Center, where one other died from their injuries.
Midland ISD issues statement amid school closure
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD leaders also issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to early morning confusion regarding school closures. “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the time of this morning’s […]
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
Remember Back in the Day When West Texas Had TG&Y Instead of Walmart?
TG&Y was the discount superstore of the 60s and 70s and this kid was in the toy department every time. When I was younger no one knew what TG&Y stood for so everyone I knew said it meant Toys, Girdles, and Yo-yos. That, of course, was not the truth. It...
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
DPS update on crashes in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 . At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety. Please reduce your speed and maintain...
One dead after crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on January 26 in Midland at around 10:47 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Drive. 37-year-old Jesus Romo Jr. of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
