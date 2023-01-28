Read full article on original website
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
hk-now.com
Volunteers Wanted at Literacy Volunteers Valley Shore
(January 31, 2023) — Literacy Volunteers Valley Shore is accepting application for our Spring 2023 New ESL Tutor Training Workshop. No experience is needed for this enriching experience, only a desire to have fun, learn another culture and help someone in our community. Through our 14-hour program conducted over...
hk-now.com
HHS Donates Venture Smith Books to HK Intermediate School
Submitted by Elizabeth Malloy, Executive Director, Haddam Historical Society. (January 31, 2023) — The Haddam Historical Society recently donated 75 copies of Venture Smith’s Colonial Connecticut to the 5th grade class at Haddam-Killingworth Intermediate School to be used in the classroom with their studies of Colonial Connecticut. The...
‘Bachelorette’ winner visits Groton school for a very important message
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There was a special guest at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton on Tuesday. Students for Recovery brought in Zac Clark from ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’. While he won his season, that’s not what brought him into the school. “I think when people see me they see someone that is living […]
Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
firefighternation.com
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In
North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
hk-now.com
Putting Higganum on the Map!
(February 1, 2023) — What would put Higganum on the map? Perhaps, aliens landing on the green might do it. What has put Higganum on the map is a cozy small town breakfast restaurant. Jack’s Country Restaurant has been voted the Best Breakfast Restaurant in Connecticut in the Connecticut Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
hk-now.com
Higganum Student Earns Dean’s List Honors at Mississippi State University
(January 31, 2023) — Shelby Welsch of Higganum has been named to the Mississippi State University Dean’s List for Fall 2022. Welsch was among 2,445 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
Yale Daily News
Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale
Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The Year
The prestigious Food & Wine Magazine names it's 2023 'Best Diner In Connecticut' and they follow a very simple rule when selecting the best diners in Connecticut.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Providers and Public Officials Back Proposals to Shore Up Connecticut’s EMS System
Dozens of emergency medical providers gathered in Hartford Monday with state and town officials to warn of worrying shortfalls in Connecticut’s EMS system driven by a number of factors including short staffing and inadequate reimbursement rates. Men and women in first responder uniforms crowded a conference room in the...
NHPR
Connecticut drag queens shine in latest season of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'
RuPaul’s Drag Race is an Emmy-award winning series on MTV that pits drag queens from around the country against each other to become “America’s next drag superstar.” The cultural phenomenon is in its 15th season. Previous to this season, there has never been a drag contestant...
hk-now.com
Killingworth Scouts Take Part in 2023 Winter Klondike
(January 31, 2023) — It was quite a ride for Boy Scout Troop 18 from Killingworth, as they packed up their sleds and gear and traveled to Camp Sequassen in New Hartford to participate in the 2023 Winter Klondike camping event. The theme was traveling “back in time” and, from January 20th to the 22nd, the scouts had to hurtle through different eras to find parts to fix their broken time machine and bring the patrol back to the present.
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
tourcounsel.com
Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut
Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
Mystic bar named one of America’s best in 2022: Esquire report
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to Mystic, the bar scene is expansive, exciting, and unique. How can visitors stop in at just one? But if you did need to pick a spot, Esquire may have you covered. The culture-forward magazine recently listed its top bars in the U.S. in 2022, an exclusive list […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Is It Real? CT Girl's Scar Causes Debate On Social Media: Poll
An odd debate has been sparked on social media on whether or not a Connecticut girl's facial scar is real or not. The controversy stems from social media posts made on Tik Tok by New London County resident Ann Bonelli, also known as Annie, a Niantic resident who has a scar on the left side of …
