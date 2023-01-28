(January 31, 2023) — It was quite a ride for Boy Scout Troop 18 from Killingworth, as they packed up their sleds and gear and traveled to Camp Sequassen in New Hartford to participate in the 2023 Winter Klondike camping event. The theme was traveling “back in time” and, from January 20th to the 22nd, the scouts had to hurtle through different eras to find parts to fix their broken time machine and bring the patrol back to the present.

KILLINGWORTH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO