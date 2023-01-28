ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Volunteers Wanted at Literacy Volunteers Valley Shore

(January 31, 2023) — Literacy Volunteers Valley Shore is accepting application for our Spring 2023 New ESL Tutor Training Workshop. No experience is needed for this enriching experience, only a desire to have fun, learn another culture and help someone in our community. Through our 14-hour program conducted over...
HHS Donates Venture Smith Books to HK Intermediate School

Submitted by Elizabeth Malloy, Executive Director, Haddam Historical Society. (January 31, 2023) — The Haddam Historical Society recently donated 75 copies of Venture Smith’s Colonial Connecticut to the 5th grade class at Haddam-Killingworth Intermediate School to be used in the classroom with their studies of Colonial Connecticut. The...
‘Bachelorette’ winner visits Groton school for a very important message

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There was a special guest at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton on Tuesday. Students for Recovery brought in Zac Clark from ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’. While he won his season, that’s not what brought him into the school. “I think when people see me they see someone that is living […]
Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In

North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
Putting Higganum on the Map!

(February 1, 2023) — What would put Higganum on the map? Perhaps, aliens landing on the green might do it. What has put Higganum on the map is a cozy small town breakfast restaurant. Jack’s Country Restaurant has been voted the Best Breakfast Restaurant in Connecticut in the Connecticut Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
Higganum Student Earns Dean’s List Honors at Mississippi State University

(January 31, 2023) — Shelby Welsch of Higganum has been named to the Mississippi State University Dean’s List for Fall 2022. Welsch was among 2,445 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma

Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale

Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
Killingworth Scouts Take Part in 2023 Winter Klondike

(January 31, 2023) — It was quite a ride for Boy Scout Troop 18 from Killingworth, as they packed up their sleds and gear and traveled to Camp Sequassen in New Hartford to participate in the 2023 Winter Klondike camping event. The theme was traveling “back in time” and, from January 20th to the 22nd, the scouts had to hurtle through different eras to find parts to fix their broken time machine and bring the patrol back to the present.
Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers

Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
Blue Back Square | Shopping center in Connecticut

Blue Back Square is a mixed-use, downtown destination development located in West Hartford, Connecticut. Blue Back Square is a unique shopping, living, dining, and entertainment destination and is home to 120 residences, 250,000 SF of commercial and office space and merchants including Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory. It is adjacent to Whole Foods Market and Delamar Hotel.
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center

On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
