ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Christina Ricci Slams ‘Backward’ Oscars for Placing ‘To Leslie’ Actress Nomination Under Investigation

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

On blast. Christina Ricci slammed the Oscars for seemingly placing To Leslie star Andrea Riseborough ’s Best Actress nomination under investigation.

“Seems hilarious that the ‘surprise nomination’ (meaning tons of money wasn’t spent to position this actress) of a legitimately brilliant performance is being met with an investigation,” the Wednesday actress, 42, wrote in an Instagram comment on Friday, January 27, in response to a report of the Academy Awards' review.

Not a Woeful Group! See the ‘Wednesday’ Cast’s Huge Net Worths

She continued, “So, it’s only the films and actors that can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and, frankly, very backward to me. And I’m sure she had nothing to do with the campaigning. These things aren’t controlled or decided by the actors themselves, and yet now, her nomination will be tainted by this. And if it’s taken away, shame on them.”

Christina’s comment came shortly after Variety reported that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced that it will implement a “review of campaign procedures” amid Andrea’s “surprise nomination.” However, the organization did not mention Andrea or her movie by name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6khE_0kUgGK9J00

“It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process,” the Academy’s statement read, per the outlet. “We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication. We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances.”

The indie film has reportedly come under fire for its alleged targeted campaigning for Andrea. After the 2023 Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24, industry professionals and followers debated whether Andrea could be disqualified from the Best Actress category. Many cited that her movie only grossed $27,000 at the box office, according to Variety , and questioned if her film violated AMPAS regulations.

“I admire your championing of the Indie darlings and getting them recognition,” one Instagram user commented in response to Christina. “But we cannot ignore the optics of the situation. This film was screened in March at various film festivals. It was released by Momentum in October. Then, awards season kicked off. Between then and the week of nomination voting, this film was not known until [two] weeks until the nomination deadline.”

Style Rewind! The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Looks Over the Years

Other fans, however, praised the Addams Family star’s statement, with several users — including Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair commenting with applause emojis.

In addition to To Leslie , Andrea has also starred in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Oblivion, Amsterdam and several other projects. She has not publicly responded to the Academy’s statement.

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
RadarOnline

Judge Sides With 'Wednesday' Star Christina Ricci After Ex Tries To Block Actress' Mother-Son Trip To Canada

Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen was shut down in his attempt to block their son from traveling with the actress to Canada, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the exes' contentious divorce ruled Ricci and her son shall be permitted to travel to Canada at the end of this month and return at the beginning of February.Earlier this week, Ricci rushed to court telling the judge her ex had informed her he planned to ask for her rights to travel with their son to suspended. Ricci and Heerdegen...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
The Independent

Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’

Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
GEORGIA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy