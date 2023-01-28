Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Logan Paul/Royal Rumble Footage, Sonya Deville, Miz/Woods, McDonagh
On their official Instagram feed, WWE shared a clip of Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event ahead of the YouTube star’s #29 entry into the Men’s Rumble match. You can check out some highlights from the Instagram reel below. On his pre-show mindset: “I swear to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Talks Joining AEW, Working With Max Caster
Jeff Jarrett appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I certainly never would’ve dreamed last, um, gosh, now it’s been a year and a half ago, so 2021. Uh, the end of the summer, one of my good buddies in the gym, because I’ve always worked out and trained and it’s just who I am, a part of what I do, always been a really big cardio guy. But toward the end of the summer of 2021, a good buddy of mine, Corey, who works out at the gym but also trains folks, we just started having conversations and I guess at the time I thought it was a mistake. But I told him, I’m like, man, what happens if I started letting you train me? And then we kind of went back and forth and then I kind of just made the decision that, you know what, who knows what life’s gonna bring me? So it was probably September. I kind of dove in and started working out with him and really pushing myself. It’s a life lesson that I’ve learned over the last four or five years of being a lifetime learner in all facets of my life.”
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Explains Why He Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW 30
On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed why he wasn’t featured on WWE RAW 30 last week to help celebrate the anniversary of the show. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he had to make it to Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night to call the NXT broadcast. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Addresses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative From Vince McMahon
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by emerging victorious in the 2023 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career in San Antonio, Texas. Rhodes returned to WWE at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Michael Cole Claims Triple H & Kevin Dunn Ribbed Him At The WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole has confirmed that Triple H and Kevin Dunn ribbed him during the start of last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The show opened up with the return of Pat McAfee, who took a hiatus from WWE in late 2022 to work with ESPN’s College Game Day.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Steve Austin A&E Series To Debut In April
A new A&E series featuring Steve Austin is slated to premiere in a few months. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston is reporting that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will start on Sunday, April 9th for a ten-week run through Sunday, June 11th. The premise of the show is unknown,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Says WWE Didn’t Need More Surprises At The Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas noted how this year’s Royal Rumble stood on its...
ewrestlingnews.com
Carmella Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW
Carmella made her long-awaited WWE return on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The self-proclaimed ‘Princess of Staten Island’ appeared in a backstage segment on RAW after she was declared as part of the Fatal Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifier next week. Carmella cut a promo on...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Card Following RAW
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, two Elimination Chamber matches were announced for the eponymous pay-per-view event that will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While the men’s match will feature the United States Championship on the line, the women’s counterpart will determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns’ Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Opponent
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sami Zayn will indeed be challenging Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He said,. “Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Turned Down Offer For WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE reportedly offered two big matches to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, but he’s not interested in either of them. As noted, WWE pitched matches with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at the April event. Regarding the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, WWE offered Austin “enormous money.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble News: Backstage Mood, Reactions, PPV Running Long
Fightful Select have shared some news and notes from backstage at this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. – The main event match and the beatdown angle that followed was said to have been a “curtain sellout,” with all eyes from talent and production staff glued to the monitors backstage to watch the story unfold. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were left decimated in the ring at the hands of The Bloodline following Zayn’s chairshot to the Tribal Chief.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Gunther Hits Milestone As IC Champ, RAW Video Highlights
Intercontinental Champion Gunther has achieved a new milestone in his reign with the belt. Gunther is now in the top ten for longest reigns, hitting 235 days. This surpasses both Pat Patterson’s inaugural run with the belt, and Cody Rhodes’ time as champion in 2011. The next longest-reigning champions are Shelton Benjamin at 244 days during 2004-2005, and The Rock at 264 days.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyson Fury Hints At Returning To WWE At Clash At The Castle 2
Two-time boxing Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury recently spoke to Give Me Sport for a new interview. Fury hinted at returning to a WWE ring at the upcoming Clash At The Castle 2 pay-per-view event. At WWE Crown Jewel on October, 31, 2019, Fury made his WWE in-ring debut by...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes To Appear On Logan Paul’s ‘IMPAULSIVE’ Podcast This Week
Cody Rhodes made his grand WWE return at the Alamodome by entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match at #30 and eliminating GUNTHER to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare eliminated five Superstars including the returning Logan Paul. Despite the elimination, no love...
