WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
Chelsea Green Begins To Portray Her ‘Karen’ Character (Video), Roman Reigns News
At Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Roman Reigns took out both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to his TikTok account after the show, simply saying:. “You’re either Bloodline, or you’re not.”. You can check...
Episodes 17 & 18 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Draw 300,000+ Viewers
The viewership information for WOW – Women of Wrestling’s 17 & 18th syndicated episodes have been revealed following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Wrestlenomics, the 17th episode of the latest season of WOW – Women of Wrestling which aired on January 8th, drew 309,000 viewers in syndication, down 12% from the 353,000 viewers on January 1st. The 17th episode obtained a 0.06 rating with 73,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was also down 15% from last week.
Booker T Explains Why He Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW 30
On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed why he wasn’t featured on WWE RAW 30 last week to help celebrate the anniversary of the show. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he had to make it to Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night to call the NXT broadcast. He said,
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Whether Bill Goldberg Had Serious Discussions With TNA In 2003
In 2002, Jeff Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total Nonstop Action (NWA-TNA), which is today’s version of Impact Wrestling. After departing the promotion in 2014, Jarrett founded another new promotion, Global Force Wrestling (GFW). Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003....
Cody Rhodes Addresses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative From Vince McMahon
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by emerging victorious in the 2023 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career in San Antonio, Texas. Rhodes returned to WWE at...
WWE RAW News – Rhea Ripley Chooses Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39
On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, the winner of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley, announced which women’s champion she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. Ripley declared that she will take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at The Showcase Of Immortals in...
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
Roman Reigns’ Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Opponent
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sami Zayn will indeed be challenging Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He said,. “Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event...
Dolph Ziggler Was Hand-Picked To Take Edge’s First Spear Back In 2020
Edge made an epic return at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, and Dolph Ziggler played a large part in his comeback. The Rated-R Superstar made his return to action at the event, almost nine years after announcing his retirement. In the Men’s Rumble, Edge would deliver a spear...
New Match Added To Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Crazy Steve will face Shelton Jean on Thursday night. Jean recently lost to Jonathan Gresham on the January 26 episode of the show. You can check out the updated IMPACT! on AXS TV...
Pat McAfee Addresses WWE Return At The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
Former NFL athlete and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee made his surprise return at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. McAfee began appearing on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown for over a year starting in April 2021. On September 7, 2022, WWE announced that McAfee would be taking a hiatus from SmackDown for the foreseeable future in order to join ESPN’s College GameDay, and would return once he’s through with the project.
WWE News: Gunther Hits Milestone As IC Champ, RAW Video Highlights
Intercontinental Champion Gunther has achieved a new milestone in his reign with the belt. Gunther is now in the top ten for longest reigns, hitting 235 days. This surpasses both Pat Patterson’s inaugural run with the belt, and Cody Rhodes’ time as champion in 2011. The next longest-reigning champions are Shelton Benjamin at 244 days during 2004-2005, and The Rock at 264 days.
Piper Niven Says She Wants A Match With NXT’s Jacy Jayne
WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven has her name back, and now wants a piece of Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne. Niven was called up from NXT UK to RAW in 2021, where she was given the name Doudrop. At last weekend’s Royal Rumble event, Niven was once again called Piper...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review and Match Ratings
There was a lot to digest here. First and foremost, what an outstanding performance by Gunther. You don’t usually see the Iron Men of Royal Rumble matches being big men, but he did the damn thing and took an ass whoopin while doing so. The ending sequence with Cody might also be one of the best final two sequences in a Rumble match I have ever seen. It’s right up there with Shawn Michaels and Undertaker from 2007. It was so well done and drama filled, and even though the winner was obvious, they did a good job playing up the drama.
Jimmy Korderas Says WWE Didn’t Need More Surprises At The Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas noted how this year’s Royal Rumble stood on its...
Road Dogg Praises The Work Of Chad Gable
WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James had some glowing words for the work of Chad Gable. Road Dogg spoke on a recent episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast to single out the Alpha Academy star’s work. You can check out some highlights...
Jeff Jarrett Talks Joining AEW, Working With Max Caster
Jeff Jarrett appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I certainly never would’ve dreamed last, um, gosh, now it’s been a year and a half ago, so 2021. Uh, the end of the summer, one of my good buddies in the gym, because I’ve always worked out and trained and it’s just who I am, a part of what I do, always been a really big cardio guy. But toward the end of the summer of 2021, a good buddy of mine, Corey, who works out at the gym but also trains folks, we just started having conversations and I guess at the time I thought it was a mistake. But I told him, I’m like, man, what happens if I started letting you train me? And then we kind of went back and forth and then I kind of just made the decision that, you know what, who knows what life’s gonna bring me? So it was probably September. I kind of dove in and started working out with him and really pushing myself. It’s a life lesson that I’ve learned over the last four or five years of being a lifetime learner in all facets of my life.”
