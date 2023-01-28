ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Syracuse.com

‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
SYRACUSE, NY
wearebuffalo.net

This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Western New York Bracing For 6 More Weeks Of Winter

It looks like the cold and snow will be here in Western New York for at least several more weeks. Over the weekend, Buffalo Bert, who has been predicting the weather for the past 10 years saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert likes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Colder air set to spread across western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As a cold front moves east of Rochester during this Sunday evening, colder weather will be overspreading the area. This will likely be the coldest temperature in two weeks for Western New York. As we progress through the week and head into early February, a second blast of arctic air will arrive by later Thursday and Friday.
ROCHESTER, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

9 Of The Dirtiest Sounding Town Names In New York State

There are lots of towns in New York State that are easy to mispronounce. There are also lots of town names that sound like dirty words but aren't. Many of the towns and counties in New York State got their names from Native American languages. This list is not meant to disrespect anyone or culture whatsoever. It's just that some of these town names sound dirty to outsiders or people who don't know the history of their origins. And to people whose minds perpetually stay in the gutter. You might feel a little immature or childish saying some of these places out loud. But, this list is just meant for some good dirty fun.
WIBX 950

CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties

COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
NEW YORK STATE
WKBW-TV

Double Up Bucks program allows SNAP users to double dollars spent on produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A program in New York State allows SNAP recipients to double their produce dollars - and many people aren't taking advantage of it. Farmers markets and stores like the Lexington Co-op off the the "Double Up Food Bucks" program, which helps low-income families put healthy food on the table. The program matches SNAP dollars spent on fresh produce up to a certain amount.
wearebuffalo.net

Are We Really Luxury Obsessed In New York State?

There was a recent study on the areas in the United States that were "Obsessed with luxury." Take a guess where New York showed up on the list. Everyone defines "luxury" differently. While some think it's having comfortable things surrounding them in their homes, others believe it's going to places where you will be pampered and waited on. But when it comes to luxury, New Yorkers are all for it according to a new study done by Glamira (a customized jewelry expert).
GEORGIA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

11 Best Decisions You Can Make In Buffalo, New York

Major cities across the country have jumped on this trend, and Buffalo, New York just joined the bandwagon. There’s a trend where residents are sharing the best decisions when you can make while you’re in Buffalo, and while some of these choices may seem like no-brainers, they are just ideas that can be easily overlooked.
BUFFALO, NY

