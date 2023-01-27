Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
WKYC
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII storylines | Locked on Sports Today
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after taking care of the Bengals, who only mustered six first half points and couldn't complete a comeback in the second half, despite injuries piling up for Kansas City.
RUMOR: The reason Kareem Hunt is likely done with Browns
Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season. Browns writer Scott Petrak reported Monday the only way Hunt actually stays is if no other team wants to acquire him in a trade, which could result in the running back taking a pay cut to return to Cleveland, as reported by Michael Fabiano.
WKYC
Mom of Kelce brothers gives perfect response when asked which Super Bowl LVII team she is rooting for: Watch the moment
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Travis and Jason Kelce are making Super Bowl history as the first brothers to ever face off in the big game when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle on Sunday, Feb. 12 – and their mother is definitely excited about the unique experience for her family.
Cleveland Heights to 'Light up the Heights' in support of Kelce brothers ahead of Super Bowl matchup
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When it comes to the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, there may not be a city in America more conflicted than Cleveland Heights. After all, it's the hometown of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end...
Browns GM Andrew Berry's Twin Brother Making Move to NFL
Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry's brother is working his way toward a front office role in the NFL.
