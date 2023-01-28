Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Travis Perry Taking Aim at 4,000 Career Points
Only one other player in Kentucky high school basketball history has been there, and Lyon County’s Travis Perry is closing in on that elite territory. That territory is 4,000 career points. All-time scoring leader ‘King’ Kelly Coleman is currently the only player to have reached that milestone in a...
Owensboro, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Owensboro. The Owensboro Catholic Schools basketball team will have a game with Daviess County High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Jordan Miles
Christian County junior Jordan Miles has had a lot asked of him from a young age, leading the Trigg County basketball team in scoring as an 8th-grader and taking over as quarterback for the Colonels as a sophomore. Jordan made his way to Christian County as a freshman to play...
whopam.com
Tigers Fall to Red Devils in Final Seconds
It was another tough loss Saturday for Hopkinsville as Owensboro rolled into town and found a three to secure a one point lead, 67-66, with under five seconds to go. Head Coach Anthony Babb said in postgame they discussed no threes and no and-1 chances coming out of the timeout after Bubba Leavell hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two point lead.
yoursportsedge.com
Lemar Northington Named to All A Classic All-Tournament Team
After nearly leading his team to an incredible comeback win in the quarterfinal road of the 2023 All A Classic, a member of the University Heights Academy Blazers has been honored for his performance in the tournament. Upon the conclusion of the tournament Sunday afternoon it was announced that Lamar Northington had been selected to the All-Tournament Team.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Christian County, Hopkinsville at Region 1 Bowling
The KHSAA Region 1 Bowling Tournament was held Friday and Saturday at Cardinal Lanes in Paducah. For the first time, that event included bowlers from Christian County and Hopkinsville. See some of the Colonels and Tigers in action in this YSE photo gallery. Region 1 Bowling.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Tigers’ Williams Caps Run With Fast Break Dunk
The Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team raced out to a 14-point advantage in the first half of Saturday’s matchup with visiting Owensboro, with Antonio Williams scoring six straight points just before halftime. Watch as Williams caps the spurt with a dunk on a pass off the backboard by Bubba...
yoursportsedge.com
Hall of Fame Track Coach Ed Davis Passes Away
Hall of Fame coach Ed Davis, who coached 21 individual state track champions and six region cross country champions at Christian County High School, has passed away according to tributes paid to him on social media. Davis was a 1965 graduate of Clarksville High School and began his coaching career...
whopam.com
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
WTVW
Wintry Mix Ending by Daybreak
Winter Storm WARNING until 9am Tuesday for Posey, Spencer, Vanderbugh, & Warrick Counties in Indiana and for Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Union, & Webster Counties in Kentucky. Winter Weather ADVISORY North of I-64 and for Hancock, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Sleet/Freezing Rain (Mixed with...
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
Michaels comes to Owensboro with crafty grand opening
Owensboro will be celebrating the opening of a new craft store this weekend.
whvoradio.com
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
There’s a Huge Classic Car Show & Food Truck Rally Coming to Kentucky
If you love classic cars, you're going to love this news. The Bluegrass Legends Experience, a massive classic car show, is coming to Owensboro, Kentucky this summer. The event will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter and Moreland Park Friday, August 18th, Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. Jimmy...
radionwtn.com
Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
speedonthewater.com
Kuttawa Cannonball Run Opens Registration
Now that the revamp of the Kuttawa Cannonball Run website is complete—think cleaner, faster and easier to navigate—the organizers have opened registration for the June 2-3, Kentucky-based event. The run is celebrating its seventh anniversary, and what started as a small, mostly local gathering on the water has grown to be one of the nation’s most popular go-fast boating events.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Comments / 0