Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Owensboro, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Owensboro. The Owensboro Catholic Schools basketball team will have a game with Daviess County High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
whopam.com
Tigers Fall to Red Devils in Final Seconds
It was another tough loss Saturday for Hopkinsville as Owensboro rolled into town and found a three to secure a one point lead, 67-66, with under five seconds to go. Head Coach Anthony Babb said in postgame they discussed no threes and no and-1 chances coming out of the timeout after Bubba Leavell hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two point lead.
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
Madisonville coffee venture expands with Hopkinsville’s Campfire Roasters
A family-owned coffee business in Western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna Grace graduated from Liberty University...
WTVW
Wintry Mix Ending by Daybreak
Winter Storm WARNING until 9am Tuesday for Posey, Spencer, Vanderbugh, & Warrick Counties in Indiana and for Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Union, & Webster Counties in Kentucky. Winter Weather ADVISORY North of I-64 and for Hancock, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Sleet/Freezing Rain (Mixed with...
There’s a Huge Classic Car Show & Food Truck Rally Coming to Kentucky
If you love classic cars, you're going to love this news. The Bluegrass Legends Experience, a massive classic car show, is coming to Owensboro, Kentucky this summer. The event will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter and Moreland Park Friday, August 18th, Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. Jimmy...
14news.com
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
wevv.com
Dr. Karl Sash of Ascension St. Vincent is this week's Hometown Hero
He's a healthcare hero day in and day out, but he's also inspiring other to take a chance. Dr. Karl Sash is a familiar face at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. When he's not at the office, he works at five different nursing homes seeing patients and involved with Heart-to Heart Hospice.
Michaels comes to Owensboro with crafty grand opening
Owensboro will be celebrating the opening of a new craft store this weekend.
103-year-old WWII veteran laid to rest in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tri-State community paid their respects to a WWII hero Saturday morning. Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home on January 20, 2023, his obituary states. The home sat upon the same ranch where he born 103 years ago. “He married his sweetheart, Ada Tinius Midkiff, of Whitesville, Dec. 6, […]
vincennespbs.org
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
wevv.com
Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge in Owensboro
Thousands of motorists cross its famously blue trusses each day, linking downtown Owensboro with the neighbors to the north. But a beautification project a few years ago allowed that beauty to extend beyond the daylight, and is the subject of this week's Tri-State Treasures.
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
The World’s Largest Geocaching Event Will Happen in Owensboro in May
It's like a digital treasure hunt, and you can be a part of the biggest Geocaching event in the world this May. Before we get into this awesome event heading to Owensboro, we should first cover Geocaching, what is it? In the simplest of ways to describe it, Geocaching is basically a treasure hunt. You can use the GPS on your phone to track down a "Geocache" which is often times something small that you can write your name on, or just log that you were there.
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
14news.com
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning. They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive. We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation. Dispatchers also say there was...
14news.com
Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
‘Gang with badges’: Sheriff Robinson reacts to Tyre Nichols video
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. A day later, the City of Memphis released graphic video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says he’s watched the video, and believes […]
Henderson hosts Cocoa Crawl in the cold
As the winter starts to feel like itself again, people are breaking out the hot chocolate to warm up. Downtown Henderson is offering the chance for some fun as winter settles in.
Comments / 0