ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Pregnant Heather Rae Young Is ‘Trying Natural Ways’ to Induce Labor With 1st Child: Acupuncture, Salads and More

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9bIO_0kUfeZ4h00
Heather Rae Young Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is more than ready to meet her baby boy .

Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa

Read article

“I am just leaving acupuncture. I did acupuncture to induce labor , and I’ll tell you guys a couple other things I’ve been doing,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, said in a Friday, January 27, Instagram Story video while sitting in her car. “[I’ve been eating] dates, [drinking] raspberry tea, I did pressure point massage. I’m going on a lot of walks, obviously some adult stuff , bouncing on exercise ball, [and] acupuncture.”

She explained: “Like, when I do walks, I walk kind of, like, an up-down [on the curb] and walks on the sand as well.”

El Moussa, who announced in July 2022 that she is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa , noted in her Story caption that she is “trying natural ways” to kickstart labor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Znw5C_0kUfeZ4h00
Heather Rae Young Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

While Heather’s induction methods have not worked just yet, she was eager to try an infamous method on Saturday, January 28.

“When your besties secure the famous ‘labor salad’ for me to bring to me tomorrow because it’s hours from me,” the Oppenheim Group broker wrote in a second Friday upload, sharing a selfie of a friend outside the Caioti Pizza Café restaurant.

Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Read article

Caioti Pizza Café, a local Los Angeles eatery, offers a romaine and watercress salad that is tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Per an urban legend, many pregnant women who’ve munched on the greens have gone into labor several hours later .

Heather and the Flip or Flop alum, 41, have been eagerly awaiting their first child’s arrival , which will be Tarek’s third. The HGTV star and ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) share daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VA0O_0kUfeZ4h00
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“They’re so excited. Every week, Brayden likes to look at my app and see where we’re at, what size the baby is,” the former Playboy model exclusively told Us Weekly last month of her stepchildren. “They’re really involved with picking the name. They’re just so excited.”

While Taylor and Brayden have been helping the Flipping El Moussa hosts brainstorm names for their son , nothing has stuck just yet.

“The name has not been set. We actually haven’t finalized the name , we don’t know completely,” Heather told Us at the time. “We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like.”

Selling Sunset's Next Generation: See the Reality Stars' Family Photos

Read article

The married couple — who have said their son is due in January — have also been getting the nursery set up for his arrival.

“Posting some baby stuff. Obviously, I won’t know what baby boy likes until he’s here,” the reality TV star wrote via her Stories on Friday, showing off her 4moms bassinet, baby-friendly hydrating lotion and a Frida Baby tub. “We’ll have to pivot if he doesn’t like the things I got.”

She noted: “In every room in the house and in both cars, I filled diaper caddies with diapers, wipes, changing pads, baby lotion, [butt] paste, burp clothes, diaper sacks, pacifier wipes, hand sanitizer, [an] extra change of clothes [and] blankets for [the] car.”

Comments / 4

Lori Post
3d ago

babies come when they are ready why do women insist on doing stupid stuff to hurry it along due dates are estimates not set in stone

Reply(1)
6
Related
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
People

Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'

Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
OK! Magazine

Ant Anstead Brings 3-Year-Old Son Hudson To London After Settling Messy Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Christina Hall: Photos

Ant Anstead and ex-wife Christina Hall's 3-year-old son, Hudson, received a very special Christmas present: a trip to the United Kingdom! The famous car mechanic uploaded several shots from their vacation, showing the tot having a ball in the airport and exploring the great outdoors."What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" the dad-of-one, 43, wrote in the Tuesday, January 4, Instagram post."Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!!" the caption continued. "His first time ever out the US. Which immediately...
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab

She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
OHIO STATE
E! News

Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby

Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall's Husband Josh Hits Back At 'Insulting' Instagram Troll Who Calls HGTV Star Self-Centered

Coming to his lady's defense! After a slew of health woes that included mercury and lead poisoning, Christina Hall took to social media to show fans her morning wellness routine — and when one Instagram user called her out for being selfish, her husband, Josh Hall, quickly swooped in to come to her defense.The blonde beauty's Saturday, January 8, post depicted her exercising on her peloton bike for 30 minutes, doing "red light therapy" for 12 minutes, sitting in a sauna for 20 minutes and doing a 3-minute "cold plunge," but one troll felt her sauna, which is situated in...
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd Suicide: Investigator Reveals There's 'Speculation She Didn’t Mean To Do It But Wanted Attention'

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).A police report filed on the day of Naomi Judd's suicide is shedding more light into what went down in the 24 hours before she took her own life on April 30, 2022.According to documents, Judd, who was 76 at the time, "didn't like being alone" in her Tennessee home, though she was forced to be by herself since husband Larry Strickland was off working in Europe."She threatened to kill herself a half a dozen times, guns were involved....
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
HollywoodLife

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

288K+
Followers
27K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy