Pregnant Heather Rae Young Is ‘Trying Natural Ways’ to Induce Labor With 1st Child: Acupuncture, Salads and More

Heather Rae Young Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is more than ready to meet her baby boy .

“I am just leaving acupuncture. I did acupuncture to induce labor , and I’ll tell you guys a couple other things I’ve been doing,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, said in a Friday, January 27, Instagram Story video while sitting in her car. “[I’ve been eating] dates, [drinking] raspberry tea, I did pressure point massage. I’m going on a lot of walks, obviously some adult stuff , bouncing on exercise ball, [and] acupuncture.”

She explained: “Like, when I do walks, I walk kind of, like, an up-down [on the curb] and walks on the sand as well.”

El Moussa, who announced in July 2022 that she is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa , noted in her Story caption that she is “trying natural ways” to kickstart labor.

Heather Rae Young Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

While Heather’s induction methods have not worked just yet, she was eager to try an infamous method on Saturday, January 28.

“When your besties secure the famous ‘labor salad’ for me to bring to me tomorrow because it’s hours from me,” the Oppenheim Group broker wrote in a second Friday upload, sharing a selfie of a friend outside the Caioti Pizza Café restaurant.

Caioti Pizza Café, a local Los Angeles eatery, offers a romaine and watercress salad that is tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Per an urban legend, many pregnant women who’ve munched on the greens have gone into labor several hours later .

Heather and the Flip or Flop alum, 41, have been eagerly awaiting their first child’s arrival , which will be Tarek’s third. The HGTV star and ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) share daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 .

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“They’re so excited. Every week, Brayden likes to look at my app and see where we’re at, what size the baby is,” the former Playboy model exclusively told Us Weekly last month of her stepchildren. “They’re really involved with picking the name. They’re just so excited.”

While Taylor and Brayden have been helping the Flipping El Moussa hosts brainstorm names for their son , nothing has stuck just yet.

“The name has not been set. We actually haven’t finalized the name , we don’t know completely,” Heather told Us at the time. “We’re kind of throwing around ideas, but I think we want to wait until he’s born and see what he looks like.”

The married couple — who have said their son is due in January — have also been getting the nursery set up for his arrival.

“Posting some baby stuff. Obviously, I won’t know what baby boy likes until he’s here,” the reality TV star wrote via her Stories on Friday, showing off her 4moms bassinet, baby-friendly hydrating lotion and a Frida Baby tub. “We’ll have to pivot if he doesn’t like the things I got.”

She noted: “In every room in the house and in both cars, I filled diaper caddies with diapers, wipes, changing pads, baby lotion, [butt] paste, burp clothes, diaper sacks, pacifier wipes, hand sanitizer, [an] extra change of clothes [and] blankets for [the] car.”