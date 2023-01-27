California has some of the most ambitious climate goals in the country. And the state is pushing hard to eliminate as many gas-powered vehicles from its roads as quickly as possible. One key goal - that all new cars and light trucks sold in the state be electric by 2035. That's the mandate set out by the California Air Resources Board last year, and it could mean 12 million more EVs on California's roads. Nadia Lopez is an environment reporter with CalMatters, a partner in our California hub newsroom. She's reported recently on the challenges that the state is facing as it tries to reach its climate goals and joins us now. Welcome.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO