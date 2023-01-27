Read full article on original website
Leaders push back against homeschool couple promoting neo-Nazism
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ohio education and state leaders are concerned about an Upper Sandusky couple that is running a neo-Nazism social media channel that has allegedly distributed educational supplies to children. The channel has more than 2,500 subscribers and has raised concerns for people like Teresa Fedor, a member of the Ohio Board of Education.
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
Wisconsin woman finds hope after clinical trial for cancer treatment
LANNON, Wis. — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is working to advance care for patients battling cancer. After missing a mammogram due to COVID-19 back in 2020, a Wisconsin woman found out she had breast cancer after waiting nearly six months to reschedule her appointment.
FBI witness reveals more evidence during Larry Householder Trial
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Larry Householder's bribery and racketeering trial resumed Tuesday after a juror tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Additionally, a juror was dismissed after refusing to wear a mask. Prosecutors picked up their case where they left off and revealed more evidence against the former Ohio House...
Meet the Republican running for Kentucky Senate District 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Republican Misty Glin, Sullivan University is where it all started. It’s where she earned several degrees and worked for a few years as an instructor in the pharmacy technician program. “Without Sullivan, without the degrees and the relationships that I made here at Sullivan...
Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
I-39/90 crash survivor looks back on her experience
BELOIT, Wis. — On Jan. 27, Juelane Porter was on her way to Tennessee when she found herself in a life-or-death situation. “Instantly, it was just a wall of vehicles that were stopped. I mean, it just looked like hundreds to me,” said Porter. She said she started...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights nationwide, bringing traffic to a standstill on an interstate through Arkansas and causing crashes that seriously injured two Texas law officers. As the...
