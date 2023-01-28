Read full article on original website
Maidens Plunder Prowlers in Ft. Stockton
The Seminole Maiden varsity basketball team was given one hour to get their uniforms and hop on the bus Monday after when, because of the weather, they had to travel to Ft. Stockton one day early and play their seventh district game. The Maidens won the game without drama, 88-26. The only drama faced by the Tribe was the icy roads getting there. “When something like that happens, it takes you…
Junior High Teams Celebrated
All eight of the Seminole Junior high basketball teams were presented Friday night at the Seminole High School varsity basketball games. During the halftimes of the varsity girl’s game, the girl’s 7th grade A and B teams and the girl’s 8th grade A and B teams were presented.During the halftimes of the varsity boy’s game, the boy’s 7th grade A and B teams and the boy’s 8th grade A and B teams…
MISD to remain closed Wednesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD announced it will remain closed Wednesday amid inclement weather. The District said it will make a decision about Thursday after a National Weather Service briefing Wednesday. Decisions about makeup days will be announced once plans are finalized.
Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, Andrews ISD, Midland College closed Tuesday
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple school districts across the Basin have opted to close Tuesday after evaluating road conditions. Midland ISD, Andrews ISD, Greenwood ISD, and Midland College will be closed January 31, 2023. Districts will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the day and decisions regarding closures or delays for Wednesday will be made at […]
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/28/23: Breezy southwesterly winds will warm temperatures up for the start of the weekend but it won’t last long. An Arctic cold front is set to arrive late on Sunday and bring Winter chill back to the forecast. Temperatures look to stay cold through next week.
UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the city of Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 10:47 P.M. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Dr. Jesus Romo Jr. 37 years old of Midland died at...
Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays
The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
Closures and delays for Wednesday, February 1
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With icy weather expected through Wednesday, businesses and school districts are already preparing for closures and delays. We will update this list as information becomes available or you can view the alphabetical list here. Please keep in mind that districts currently scheduled for a delayed start may ultimately decide to close after […]
Midland ISD issues statement amid school closure
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD leaders also issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to early morning confusion regarding school closures. “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the time of this morning’s […]
West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon. But the morning caught some drivers by surprise. By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the...
Midland area DPS responds to 55 crashes before noon Monday
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District responded to 55 crashes from 12:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. on Monday after a winter storm rolled into the Basin and created icy roadways, especially along less traveled roads. Now, troopers are asking drivers to continue practicing winter driving safety. “Please reduce your speed […]
Correction: Andrews ISD has not made a decision regarding closure or delay for Tuesday
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CORRECTION: Earlier this evening in a broadcast on ABC Big 2 News, we incorrectly reported that Andrews ISD will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday. That information was not correct, and we apologize for any confusion. The District said officials are still closely monitoring the weather and have not yet reached a […]
Odessa Police investigating multiple crashes on I-20
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD is currently investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20 (all between West Loop 338 & West County Road). Please avoid traveling on IH-20 if possible and use alternative routes until further advised. OPD would like to remind drivers to continue being careful if traveling this...
DPS responds to 42 crashes amid icy weather Tuesday
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District responded to 42 crashes from midnight to noon on January 31 amid icy weather throughout the Permian Basin. Crews are still working to clear a multi-vehicle crash at the IH-10 / IH-20 split near mile marker 185 in Jeff Davis County. A DPS spokesman […]
McJack General Store Opens In Odessa
When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
Chef Alejandro to warm bellies and souls with free soup starting Tuesday
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Curb Side Bistro chef Alejandro and his team are once again stepping in to help the community amid a cold front that shuttered multiple businesses and food pantries on Monday. “What better way to warm up the soul than with some soup,” Chef said in a Facebook post this afternoon announcing free […]
City crews prepare for slick conditions
ODESSA, Texas — Crews, whether it be Texas Department of Transportation or city crews, are putting in the prep work to prepare for the next freeze, and part of that is in the form of sand trucks. What exactly is that?. "A sand and salt mixture, so with that...
Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood. A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the...
22nd annual West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank hosted its 22nd annual Empty Food Bowls fundraiser this weekend. The food bank puts on this fundraiser every year to help fight hunger across West Texas. Many West Texans in the Permian Basin spent part of their weekend at Midland College collecting...
