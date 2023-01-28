ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why parents may see a smaller tax return this year

By Jeremy Tanner
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – If inflation wasn’t bad enough, it’s shaping up to be a year of disappointing tax refunds for many people, perhaps especially for parents.

Among the changes this year are sizable reductions to two tax credits that gave parents a financial boost on their refunds during the pandemic but are now being rolled back to previous levels.

The child and dependent care credit, designed to help working parents pay for child care, was raised to a maximum of $4,000 for one qualifying individual, and $8,000 for two. As a refundable credit, you could still get the credit even if you didn’t owe any tax or have any income to report.

Why you may receive a much lower income tax refund this year

Unfortunately for parents, the expanded credit, instituted as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has been reduced to a nonrefundable maximum of $1,050 for one qualifying person, and $2,100 for two.

Another boon for parents last year, the child tax credit, has fallen back to $2,000 for children regardless of age. For 2021 filers, the credit was $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for those between the ages of 6 and 17.

“An example would be, say, a parent who’s self-employed, whether they have a traditional style business or are part of the gig economy, if those taxpayers are not making estimated tax payments they’re generally going to get hit with a tax bill at the end of the year,” San Diego-based tax attorney Adam Brewer told Nexstar. “A lot of times, if they have kids, that can kind of buffer that, it gives them the additional credits to take care of the balance, but now with less credits, there are going to be taxpayers that find themselves owing more than anticipated.”

Credits, perks to remember while filing

Worried about the size of your refund this year? There are a few strategies that may be applicable to your situation and shouldn’t be overlooked.

If you purchased a qualifying electric vehicle in 2022 or 2023, the new version of the EV tax credit maxes out at $7,500. Vehicles bought before 2022 can still be claimed under the old credit if you file an amended tax return for the year of purchase.

The adoption tax credit provides up to $14,890 in eligible expenses for parents who were in the adoption process during 2022. Eligibility requirements say the child must be “under the age of 18 or physically or mentally incapable of caring for themself.”

If you qualify to file as head of household, this may be another way to improve your 2022 refund. Heads of household generally enjoy a higher standard deduction and lower tax rates. You can file as long as:

  • You’re unmarried or considered unmarried at the end of 2022
  • You paid at least half the cost of upkeep for the household.
  • You had a qualifying person living with you in the home for more than half the year. See the IRS website for more details.

Lastly, Instead of spending money on a pricey tax accountant, you can also take advantage of IRS Free File , as long as you earned $73,000 or less in 2022.

The tax season officially began on January 23; the filing deadline is April 18.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
AOL Corp

10 things you didn't know are tax deductions

It's only the beginning of the year, but it's not too early to start thinking about filing your tax return. By the end of January, you should receive your W-2 and 1099 forms from employers and other institutions showing the amount of income you earned in the previous year. To help reduce the amount of income you have to pay tax on, you can claim either the standard deduction, which is allowable for all taxpayers, or itemized deductions, which can make sense if they exceed your standard deduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
MarketRealist

Child Tax Credits Have Changed in 2023 — Here's What to Expect

In 2021, parents got a boost on their tax returns due to a temporary increase in the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Child and Dependent Care Credit, thanks to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Article continues below advertisement. But if you think you’ll get the extra credit...
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
Ty D.

You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!

Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?. Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.
wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

