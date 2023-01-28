ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Barricades found in Herty Fountain and more

A University of Georgia police officer was on patrol on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 a.m. when the officer observed several wooden barricades inside of the Herty Fountain, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. According to the report, the fountain was not operational at the...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic Shift on SR 10 Loop eastbound and westbound in Clarke County

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Georgia Bridge & Concrete LLC will be performing a traffic shift to both eastbound and westbound roadways on State R.R 10 in Clarke County. Traffic will move to the newly constructed bridge so that the old bridge can be demolished and begin phase 2 of the construction project. The traffic shift will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 on SR 8 / US 29 southbound under SR 10 Loop. Signage and markings on the roadway will direct traffic.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported after Banks County fire

No one was injured, but a detached garage in Banks County was declared a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded at about 1:37 a.m. to the fire on Hooper Road in Commerce. Arriving crews...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Officials Investigating Another School Threat

(Cleveland)- Law enforcement and school officials are investigating another social media threat against a school. In a Monday morning email sent to White County High School parents and guardians Scott Justus, Assistant Superintendent of Schools said it was brought to their attention on Sunday evening (1/29) that a video was posted on Snapchat making a threat towards the High School.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
dawgpost.com

Top Young QBs Earn Offer From Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs already have one quarterback committed in 4-star Ryan Puglisi‍ and sit in an excellent spot for 5-star Dylan Raiola‍ as well. But of course, recruiting never stops, and the Georgia staff extended multiple offers recently to some of the top young QBs across the country.
ATHENS, GA

