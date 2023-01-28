Read full article on original website
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Barricades found in Herty Fountain and more
A University of Georgia police officer was on patrol on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 a.m. when the officer observed several wooden barricades inside of the Herty Fountain, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. According to the report, the fountain was not operational at the...
Yahoo!
Metro Atlanta high school teacher injured in student attack unable to walk, friend says
Friends of a teacher who was attacked by a student has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to assist her while she recovers from her injuries. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes reported on the attack that happened Thursday at Heritage High School. Rockdale County Schools did not identify the...
Monroe Local News
Traffic Shift on SR 10 Loop eastbound and westbound in Clarke County
Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Georgia Bridge & Concrete LLC will be performing a traffic shift to both eastbound and westbound roadways on State R.R 10 in Clarke County. Traffic will move to the newly constructed bridge so that the old bridge can be demolished and begin phase 2 of the construction project. The traffic shift will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 on SR 8 / US 29 southbound under SR 10 Loop. Signage and markings on the roadway will direct traffic.
Stetson Bennett released after public intoxication arrest in Texas, officials say
ATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett is out of jail Sunday after police arrested him in Dallas, Texas. Bennett is charged with public intoxication. Dallas Police Department said officers arrested Bennett, 25, after receiving calls about a person banging on doors at an apartment complex.
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Banks County fire
No one was injured, but a detached garage in Banks County was declared a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded at about 1:37 a.m. to the fire on Hooper Road in Commerce. Arriving crews...
wrwh.com
Officials Investigating Another School Threat
(Cleveland)- Law enforcement and school officials are investigating another social media threat against a school. In a Monday morning email sent to White County High School parents and guardians Scott Justus, Assistant Superintendent of Schools said it was brought to their attention on Sunday evening (1/29) that a video was posted on Snapchat making a threat towards the High School.
UGA Athletic Dept updates crash probe
Bulldog football player Devin Willock’s funeral was held last Friday in his native New Jersey.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice, still searching to put the tragic events of two weeks ago behind him. “I’m holding up good, it was rough for me for a couple days, but I’ve been...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Gridlock Guy: Astonishing I-985 plane landing could have gone so much worse
Imagine driving home on a Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. You have just driven through the normal merging zone in Suwanee on I-85/n...
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
Clinton Barlow Commits to Georgia, Georgia Adding Depth Up Front
Offensive lineman prospect Clinton Barlow has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Stacy Searels, Bryan McClendon share how much Georgia has changed since 1st stints
The Georgia Bulldogs had an intriguing mix of new assistant coaches before the 2022 season, as two of the on-staff hires were young coaches new to Athens and two were veterans who had coached for the Bulldogs before. Both assistants reflected on how different their second tenures at Georgia are in the lead-up to the Bulldogs’ second national championship.
Drew Connell steps down at Johns Creek as head football coach
JOHNS CREEK, Ga.- It was less than one year ago that Drew Connell was introduced as the new head football coach at Johns Creek High School. Several months later, the Gladiators are back on the trail again searching for a long term fit as the head football coach. Connell announced via Twitter ...
dawgpost.com
Top Young QBs Earn Offer From Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs already have one quarterback committed in 4-star Ryan Puglisi and sit in an excellent spot for 5-star Dylan Raiola as well. But of course, recruiting never stops, and the Georgia staff extended multiple offers recently to some of the top young QBs across the country.
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia 5-Star LB Commit Jadon Perlotte has ‘one of the most amazing visits ever’ to Alabama
Jadon Perlotte visited Alabama football for junior day Saturday and was blown away by the visit. Perlotte attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is currently verbally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is projected to be one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Alabama...
Will the next quarterback for UGA please stand up?
Two National Championships for Stetson Bennett is a truly remarkable run, but as UGA attempts to make it three in a row, Bennett will be donning a pro uniform. What does UGA do now?
Comments / 2