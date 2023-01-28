World number two Brendan Lawlor has hailed the launch of The G4D Open as “great news” for golfers with disabilities.Up to 80 players will contest the inaugural event over 54 holes on the Duchess course at Woburn from May 10-12.“It’s unbelievable,” Lawlor said. “It’s great news for golf and hopefully more history will be created that week. It’s not just about competing in the event and winning, it’s also about etching your name in the history books.“We’ve done that a few times as golfers, including when I became the first player with a disability to play on the European Challenge...

4 HOURS AGO