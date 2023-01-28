Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
‘This guy does not stop’ – Tour pros take aim at Patrick Reed over latest rules controversy
The words Patrick Reed and controversy seem to go hand in hand these days, and it continued at the weekend. During the third round of the delayed Dubai Desert Classic, Reed took a penalty drop after identifying his ball lodged in one of a group of trees. Trouble is, the ball is only identifiable by a specific arrow marking in what appears to be a palm full of golf balls. And, in this case, by binoculars.
Golf Digest
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Mystery around tree-gate continues after comments from Patrick Reed's playing partner
The mystery around 'tree-gate' deepened on Monday after one of Patrick Reed's playing partners appeared to offer a different description of the ball the American claimed he found.
Phil Mickelson Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss In Saudi Arabia
The 52-year-old says he's back to his college weight as he aims for a successful year
Golf.com
This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last
One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style
You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
golfmagic.com
UK golf club membership in RAPID DECLINE as cost of rounds increase in 2023
UK golf clubs have seen a rapid fall in members in 2022 as the cost of a round of golf increases during a cost-of-living crisis, finds an annual survey of golf clubs published by accountants Hillier Hopkins. The survey also sees the average golf club membership remain stubbornly male and...
TaylorMade Vs Callaway – Gloves Are Off In the Battle For The Best Driver Of 2023
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 and the Callaway Paradym drivers are going head-to-head as two of the biggest releases of 2023.
Golf Digest
It’s time to get this common hand-me-down club out of your bag
You’re probably guilty of this equipment mistake. Don’t feel bad, staffers here at Golf Digest have done it, too. This is how it usually happens: You’re talking about your putting woes with your golf buddies and someone says they have an old putter you can try. You’re desperate, aching from the lingering pain of missed birdie opportunities and wrecked attempts to save par. You’ll try anything. You take the hand-me-down putter.
BBC
Martin O'Donnell: Snooker amateurs need exposure in pro events
Martin O'Donnell believes World Snooker must continue to give opportunities to amateur players in pro tournaments. The 36-year-old has regained his tour card for 2023-24 after winning four events as an amateur this season. Several amateurs took part in the Snooker Shootout in Leicester, won on Saturday by Chris Wakelin.
Golf Digest
‘The LIV Offer Sounded Phenomenal’: James Piot's journey from 'no sponsors' to LIV Golf
Driving back to Michigan State after missing cuts at the Masters and RBC, I was bummed. Then my phone rang. My agent was calling with an offer from LIV Golf. My dad is a good player. He took me to a range when I was little. I knew immediately this is what I wanted to do.
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (1/31/23): Bettinardi Hive BB0 putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
G4D Open hailed as ‘great news’ for golfers with disabilities
World number two Brendan Lawlor has hailed the launch of The G4D Open as “great news” for golfers with disabilities.Up to 80 players will contest the inaugural event over 54 holes on the Duchess course at Woburn from May 10-12.“It’s unbelievable,” Lawlor said. “It’s great news for golf and hopefully more history will be created that week. It’s not just about competing in the event and winning, it’s also about etching your name in the history books.“We’ve done that a few times as golfers, including when I became the first player with a disability to play on the European Challenge...
Hypebae
Meet Megan LaMothe -- The Woman Changing The Golf Game
Megan LaMothe never asked for any handouts. As a small business owner she’s earned every success and taken every failure on the chin. LaMothe is the founder and CEO of Foray Golf, a lifestyle apparel brand founded in 2016 that stands out in the golf space by making products for women, by women.
Ping G430 Max vs G425 Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Check out how Ping's new G430 Max driver stacks up against its previous version, the G425 Max
Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine To Get Masters Preview And Balls Worth £19.99
Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine by 8th February to get our Masters preview PLUS free Srixon UltiSoft golf balls worth £19.99
Ram FX Golf Travel Cover Review
We take the Ram FX golf travel cover overseas for an extensive test of its usability and protection it offers to travellers
Titleist TSR1 Fairway Wood Review
Designed for golfers with a moderate swing speed, Alison Root puts the Titleist TSR1 fairway wood to the test
Meet the 4-year-old motocross racer
“Electric motocross is quite new, he’s the first generation of kids doing it." The post Meet the 4-year-old motocross racer appeared first on Talker.
Comments / 0