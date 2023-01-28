Read full article on original website
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Whether Bill Goldberg Had Serious Discussions With TNA In 2003
In 2002, Jeff Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total Nonstop Action (NWA-TNA), which is today’s version of Impact Wrestling. After departing the promotion in 2014, Jarrett founded another new promotion, Global Force Wrestling (GFW). Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003....
WWE News – Logan Paul/Royal Rumble Footage, Sonya Deville, Miz/Woods, McDonagh
On their official Instagram feed, WWE shared a clip of Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event ahead of the YouTube star’s #29 entry into the Men’s Rumble match. You can check out some highlights from the Instagram reel below. On his pre-show mindset: “I swear to...
Bob The Drag Queen Praises Of Pro Wrestling, His Love For Mick Foley
Bob The Drag Queen might not be a name familiar to wrestling fans, but he is one of the premier drag performers in the country and he’s a huge pro wrestling fan. Bob has appeared on the HBO series We’re Here, as well as being the season 8 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Recently, he talked about how wrestling spoke to him as a child, and why he was emotionally invested in Mick Foley. You can read highlights of his interview with StraightioLab below:
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
Eric Bischoff On Pitching Stories As Raw GM, Bret Vs. Hogan In WCW
Eric Bischoff was answering fan questions on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff was asked if he ever pitched stories during his time as the GM of Monday Night Raw, if he ever underestimated a story, and why fans never got Bret Hart vs. Hulk Hogan in WCW. Easy E’s answers are below:
Cody Rhodes Envied John Cena & The Rock, On His Past Frustrations With WWE
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the annual 30-Man over-the-top-rope extravaganza on Saturday night. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career at the Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome. Rhodes returned to...
The Undertaker Praises Michelle McCool’s WWE Royal Rumble Performance
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his support for Michelle McCool after her performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. McCool, who sat ringside after saying all week long that she wasn’t in the Rumble, entered at the #25 spot and scored two eliminations before being eliminated.
Michael Cole Claims Triple H & Kevin Dunn Ribbed Him At The WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole has confirmed that Triple H and Kevin Dunn ribbed him during the start of last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The show opened up with the return of Pat McAfee, who took a hiatus from WWE in late 2022 to work with ESPN’s College Game Day.
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show did one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/27/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check those out below:. – Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross Match: Adam Pearce. – Austin Theory, Lashley, New Day, Miz, Brock Lesnar Segment: Michael Hayes. – Lacey Evans...
Booker T Says Seth Rollins’ Scathing Comments About CM Punk Are 100% Legitimate
Last week, Seth Rollins threw some serious shade at CM Punk while addressing the former AEW World Champion’s potential return to WWE. Rollins said,. “Oh, Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever! Yeah, no. I don’t like Phil. I don’t like Phil, he’s a jerk.”
