US News and World Report

China Non-Manufacturing Activity Rebounds in January - Official PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's non-manufacturing activity broke into expansion territory for the first time since September 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, as consumption and travel recovered over the Lunar New Year holiday after the lifting of pandemic curbs. The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for January stood at...
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Australia Prepares for Thousands of Chinese Students to Return as Relations Improve

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised. Australia's education sector, which generated A$39 billion ($27.66 billion) in export earnings before...
BBC

What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?

Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
US News and World Report

China Contacts Prague Over Czech President-Elect Speaking to Taiwan President

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday it was in touch with Prague over President-elect Petr Pavel's scheduled call with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen. Pavel is due to speak with Tsai on Monday, Pavel's spokeswoman said, a highly unusual move given the lack of formal ties and...
US News and World Report

NATO Chief Wants More 'Friends' as Russia, China Move Closer

TOKYO (AP) — China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia poses a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing...
US News and World Report

U.S. Execs Sound a Note of Caution Even as Earnings Outstrip Estimates

CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
BBC

Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report

The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
US News and World Report

Ukrainians to Get Millions of LED Light Bulbs to Ease Energy Shortfall

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainians were urged on Monday to swap old light bulbs for free energy-efficient LED bulbs under a scheme intended to ease an energy shortfall caused by Russian attacks. Launching a programme backed by the European Union and aimed at replacing 50 million light bulbs, Economy Minister Yulia...
US News and World Report

Indonesia Finds Local Trader Forged Ingredient Label in Probe of Cough Syrup Deaths

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police said on Monday a local trader of industrial-grade chemicals sold them as pharmaceutical-grade, leading to their use in medicated syrups that authorities suspect may have caused deaths of more than 200 children across the country. Authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol (EG) and diethyelene...
US News and World Report

Lebanon to Devalue Currency by 90% on Feb. 1, Central Bank Chief Says

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon will adopt a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar on Feb. 1, central bank governor Riad Salameh said, marking a 90% devaluation from its current official rate that has remained unchanged for 25 years. The shift from the old rate of 1,507 to...
US News and World Report

Brazil's New Monetary Policy Director Could Be From the Private Sector, Says Haddad

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the new central bank monetary policy director could be tapped from the private sector, a closely followed position that should signal the president's relationship with policymakers. Speaking to journalists after attending an event hosted by Fiesp industry association,...
US News and World Report

WHO Maintains Highest Alert Over COVID, but Sees Hope Ahead

(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert. The pandemic was likely in a "transition point" that continues to need careful management to "mitigate the potential negative consequences", the agency added in...
US News and World Report

Taiwan's Foxconn Taps Former Nissan and Nidec Heavyweight Seki for EV Business

(Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Monday it had hired former Nissan Motor Co and Nidec Corp executive Jun Seki as its chief strategy officer for electric vehicles, adding a high-profile auto executive to bolster its industry ambitions. Seki, once seen as a contender for the top job at Nissan, later...
US News and World Report

Oil Falls as Rate Hikes Loom and Russian Flows Stay Strong

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Irish PM Says No Deal Yet on Brexit Protocol

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British and European Union negotiators have been holding constructive talks but no deal has been reached on post-Brexit trade rules relating to Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday. Varadkar was responding to a question in parliament about a report in The Times newspaper...
US News and World Report

Adani Spotlight Shifts to Regulatory Probes, Response to Allegations

HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) - India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say. Most of the conglomerate's shares...

