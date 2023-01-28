Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Related
This Texarkana Assistant Principal Was Selected as Region 8 AP of the Year
It is wonderful to see that the Texarkana area is thriving and one of the best ways to see this happen is in our schools. A big congratulations to the Assistant Principal at Wake Village Elementary School. Andy McCarter, was recently selected as the Region 8 Educational Service Center Outstanding...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Don’t Miss a Look Back in History & Texarkana’s Famous Postcard
Texarkana's Sesquicentennial continues all year as we have the chance to learn about the history of our great town. TXK150 along with the Texarkana Museum Systems will present a special program that will look back in time and the history of one of Texarkana's famous postcards. It's a long tradition...
KTBS
Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center. Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them. The...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Redwater High winter guard finishes third at NTCA competition
Redwater, TX – During the North Texas Color Guard Association (NTCA) competition on January 28 in Rowlett, TX, the Redwater High School Winter Guard brought home an overall Third Highest Score in the Regional AA/A Classification. A total of 30 schools competed in the weekend events. With this new...
inforney.com
Texarkana, Arkansas boy located and is safe with mother
TEXARKANA, Ark. - According to police in Texarkana Hunter Hardemon, 5, is safe with his mother who picked him up early Monday morning at a bus stop near the Links at Texarkana apartments in the 300 block of Links Drive. Police are now investigating a custody dispute, and Hardemon's mother...
Shreveport Plumbing Employee Arrested For Stealing From Company
The office of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the arrest of a local man due to financial crimes against his employer. The alleged scheme involved a company debit card, cash-back transactions, and at least 75 transactions at local hardware stores. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Brad...
inforney.com
Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
Wintry weather is impacting several school districts in East Texas. Many were closed Monday, and some have late starts or cancelations on Tuesday due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. Big Sandy ISD - 10 a.m. start Tuesday. Gladewater ISD - 2-hour delayed start Tuesday. Ore City ISD: 10...
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail. According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:
KTBS
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
magnoliareporter.com
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
magnoliareporter.com
Smith Street murder suspect among three Columbia County jail escapees still at large
(Editor's Note: This article has been outdated by developing events but is retained in our database for historical reference.) Four prisoners, including one murder suspect, escaped Monday morning from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. One of the prisoners, Denickolas Maurice Brown, was captured late Monday morning,...
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 27, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Taylor Alexis Young, 22, of Magnolia and Haylee Breanne Middleton, 25, January 24. Michael Joe Goodwin, 61, of Waldo...
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)
The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Seeking Keithville Car Thief
Arrest warrants were issued for two Keithville men for possessing vehicles stolen from a local storage yard in the 7400 block of West Bert Kouns, according to Caddo Sheriff’s investigators. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, both of Keithville, LA, are accused of possessing a stolen gray...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia and Union counties part of winter storm warning with potential one-fourth-inch icing
The weather forecast for the Magnolia area has been upgraded in severity to a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon added Columbia and Union counties to the winter storm warning area that will be in effect until noon Wednesday. Significant icing is expected. Additional...
Comments / 1