Texarkana, TX

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center. Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them. The...
TEXARKANA, TX
Redwater High winter guard finishes third at NTCA competition

Redwater, TX – During the North Texas Color Guard Association (NTCA) competition on January 28 in Rowlett, TX, the Redwater High School Winter Guard brought home an overall Third Highest Score in the Regional AA/A Classification. A total of 30 schools competed in the weekend events. With this new...
REDWATER, TX
Texarkana, Arkansas boy located and is safe with mother

TEXARKANA, Ark. - According to police in Texarkana Hunter Hardemon, 5, is safe with his mother who picked him up early Monday morning at a bus stop near the Links at Texarkana apartments in the 300 block of Links Drive. Police are now investigating a custody dispute, and Hardemon's mother...
TEXARKANA, AR
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep

The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 27, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Taylor Alexis Young, 22, of Magnolia and Haylee Breanne Middleton, 25, January 24. Michael Joe Goodwin, 61, of Waldo...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
ARKANSAS STATE

