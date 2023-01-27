ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Officer Struck By Stolen Vehicle in Elizabeth

By Casey Abline
 5 days ago

Elizabeth, NJ - On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, an Elizabeth police officer was hit by a car as he attempted to stop suspects driving a stolen car.

According to police, officers were attempting to apprehend occupants of a stolen vehicle around 9:15 p.m. near Maple Avenue and the northbound side of Spring Street. The car allegedly struck the officer as the driver pulled away. The suspected vehicle was chased but lost at Route 78 in Newark.

Reports confirm that the officer who was hit by the vehicle will make a  full recovery.
It is unclear who the officer was and the damages sustained at the time of publishing this article. If you have any tips, email cabline@tapinto.net.

