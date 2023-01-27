Above / During the January 2023 meeting of the Senior Task Force, details were launched for the first in a series of three municipal candidate forums to be hosted in collaboration with the Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation in Council Chambers. The first forum begins at 7PM today, Tues., Jan. 31. Attend in person or watch it live on the City’s Government Access Television. The program also will be streaming and saved in the City’s archive online. Stay tuned!

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO