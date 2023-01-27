ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
positivelynaperville.com

Be prepared to vote! Naperville City Council Forum begins today at 7PM Tues., Jan. 31

Above / During the January 2023 meeting of the Senior Task Force, details were launched for the first in a series of three municipal candidate forums to be hosted in collaboration with the Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation in Council Chambers. The first forum begins at 7PM today, Tues., Jan. 31. Attend in person or watch it live on the City’s Government Access Television. The program also will be streaming and saved in the City’s archive online. Stay tuned!
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Joint Statement on DuPage County Public Safety

Above / DuPage County Administrative Offices are located at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton, Illinois. Wheaton – Statement attributable to DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin:. “DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, Sheriff James...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police investigate fatal traffic crash involving pedestrian, seek witnesses

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the crash at the intersection of Martin Avenue at Brom Drive are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 420-8833. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Crime Stoppers offer cash reward in robbery case

INFORMATION WANTED (630) 420-6006 NPD report # 2023000171. NAPERVILLE CRIME STOPPERS are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for a robbery that occurred inside a business on the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue at approximately 6PM on Jan. 5, 2023. The...
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy