WTA Ranking Update after 2023 Australian Open: Sabalenka up to World Number Two as Rybakina up 15 after final run into top ten
The Australian Open has passed and we have a new ranking with champion Aryna Sabalenka up to number two with finalist Rybakina moving up again. It was two very exciting weeks of tennis with Aryna Sabalenka ending up as the champion after it. The triumph saw her improve her ranking by 3 spots as she's now world number two again. It's Iga Swiatek still on top and her lead is over 4000 points strong so she's safe for a while. Jabeur, Pegula, and Garcia are the next three and then we have Gauff, Sakkari, Bencic, Kasatkina and finally Elena Rybakina in the top 10.
Rising star Alycia Parks survives against Grabher in Lyon
Alycia Parks broke through into the top 100 thanks to a strong run through the indoor hard court challengers at the end of the year and her return to these conditions was victorious. Parks played her first match in Lyon yesterday in the doubles with Zhang and they proved victorious...
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 01-02)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
Mladenovic calls for electronic line calling for every ball: "Injustice happens daily"
Experienced player Kristina Mladenovic has called for electronic line calling at all events because umpires are simply not good enough for this level. Mladenovic was left frustrated by her early defeat in Lyon to Petra Martic and she vented after the defeat on social media. Her frustration was mostly with the match point when a ball was called out. Mladenovic was convinced her forehand was in and in her vent, she called for electronic line calling at every event:
Journalist continues criticism of McEnroe’s ESPN stint: “Why is ESPN paying McEnroe to not know who players are?”
John McEnroe was one of the commentators at the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and surprised everyone by not meeting one of the quarterfinalists of the major. McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and...
VIDEO: “The crowd inside Rod Laver Arena cruelly mocked her” – Look back to Sabalenka’s debut against Barty at 2018 Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka's debut at the 2018 Australian Open has been shared on social networks, where she was molested by the public during the match against local Ashleigh Barty. The new Aussie Open champion found her best tennis over the past two weeks to clinch her first Grand Slam, where she dropped just one set in the final to Elena Rybakina. The Belarusian, who will once again occupy second place in the ranking, loos back on the uncomfortable moment she experienced 5 years ago.
"If his body plays along, he'll be in the top ten or five players again": McEnroe believes Zverev due for top five return if injury issues subside
John McEnroe believes Alexander Zverev will be in the top 5 sooner rather than later if his bodies holds up and he stops getting injured. Alexander Zverev made a return to Australia but the German didn't shine. He was beaten fairly early in the event and that was largely expected after he missed most of the year following his ankle injury at Roland Garros. Much will depend on his health, but John McEnroe believes that Zverev will return to the top if his body holds up:
Venus Williams 'rehabbing in style' as return to action targeted
Venus Williams returned to tennis in Australia but she suffered yet another injury fairly quickly and is now back to rehabbing with a return date known. Venus Williams is not ready to walk away from tennis despite spending more time rehabbing injuries lately than actually playing tennis. She was adamant last year that she'll only stop when it stops being enjoyable and she's not there yet. It's probably coming soon as her father revealed in an interview recently that he expects her to announce retirement soon.
"There are people who like Rafael, others like Federer and others like Djokovic": Toni Nadal reveals good relationship with Novak Djokovic
Nadal fans don't particularly like Djokovic for obvious reasons but Toni Nadal has a really good and respectful relationship with his nephew's rival. Toni Nadal has watched Nadal battle Djokovic many times on the court and he's plotted how to beat him countless times when he served as the coach of Nadal. As a tennis fan primarily, Toni Nadal appreciated Djokovic's tennis calling him a great champion but he also shared a really good personal relationship with him.
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
"You literally accused Maria of lying": Tennis fans accuse Evert of hypocrisy after response to Sharapova's doping scandal compared to Halep
Tennis fans have come after Chris Evert accusing her of hypocrisy after she tweeted her support for Simona Halep over her doping ban, something she didn't do when Sharapova had hers. Chris Evert sent some good wishes to Simona Halep as she keeps fighting to prove her innocence following a...
McEnroe believes Djokovic will win ‘three more major’s: “Novak is probably the best out of three athletically”
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam in the Australian Open and reached Rafael Nadal as the male tennis players with the most tournaments in this category. John McEnroe believes that Nole can keep adding Slams. The dispute to be the male player with most Grand Slam lived a new...
Becker believes Federer's legacy will remain untouched despite Djokovic heading towards GOAT status: "With Roger, everything is so perfect, almost too good to be true"
Boris Becker doesn't think Novak Djokovic adding to his legacy will impact that of the Swiss as the story of Federer is 'perfect' almost too good to be true. The former player is probably right because no player was ever as popular as Federer and it's hard to imagine that any player ever will be as popular as the. His impact on the game is cemented as every major player basically cites him as an inspiration or idol. Djokovic's place in tennis history is cemented as well but in a different light.
Viewership down by 66% on Australian Open Finals Saturday, attributed to absence of home favorites Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios
Channel 9's viewership numbers for the men's doubles final and women's singles final at the 2023 Australian Open have taken a strong hit compared to the 2022 edition. The Australian TV network had signed a contract extension until 2023 to broadcast the Grand Slam and splashed around $500 million on the deal. The women's singles final was contested between reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka in 2023. The men's doubles final, meanwhile, featured the Aussie duo of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler at Rod Laver Arena on January 28th.
Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
Bianca Andreescu battles past Harriet Dart in Hua Hin
Bianca Andreescu started her Hua Hin campaign with a tricky matchup against Harriet Dart but she proved better than the Brit in straight sets 6-3 6-4. It was a fairly solid match from Andreescu even though she complicated things quite a bit in the second set. It was a hard-fought match between the players as both don't mind playing long rallies and rarely give up. Andreescu took an early lead of 2-0 but gave it back midway through the set. She then broke her opponent again and added another break to finish it off 6-3.
2023 Dallas Open ATP Entry List including Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner (Last Update - 30-01)
The ATP 250 event in Dallas will be played not long after the Australian Open and it will feature plenty of native players like Fritz, Tiafoe, Opelka and Isner. The event returns after being held last year but the date changed. It's going to be held at the start of February now with the starting date being the 6th of that month. Reilly Opelka won the event last year and he'll return this year to try and defend his trophy. The event features only one top 10 player (Fritz) but plenty of big names that should ensure that this is a really good event.
"We will always accept the help": Zverev on potential return to German setup for Becker ahead of Davis Cup
After his release from prison, Boris Becker has returned to work on Eurosport during the Australian Open and Alexander Zverev is optimistic that potentially he will return to the German set-up. Speaking ahead of Germany's Davis Cup tie with Switzerland, he said that they will always accept the help for...
“As far as their tennis abilities, yes they can be a threat”: Sabalenka and Rybakina can trouble dominance of Swiatek according to McEnroe
John McEnroe has singled out Australian Open finalists Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina as threats to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. After Sabalenka raised the Australian Open, the former-world No. 1 had words for both finalists, setting them up as potential challengers for Swiatek this season. About the Belarusian, he said that this could give her the confidence to reach to another level.
2023 Australian Open achieves new milestone, becoming the highest attended event for any Grand Slam tournament
The 2023 Australian Open set the record for the highest attendance ever recorded in any Grand Slam tournament. The season's first Grand Slam achieved a remarkable feat with more than 900,000 tennis fans attending the matches over two weeks at Melbourne Park. This year's Melbourne Major broke 2020's record of...
