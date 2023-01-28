The Australian Open has passed and we have a new ranking with champion Aryna Sabalenka up to number two with finalist Rybakina moving up again. It was two very exciting weeks of tennis with Aryna Sabalenka ending up as the champion after it. The triumph saw her improve her ranking by 3 spots as she's now world number two again. It's Iga Swiatek still on top and her lead is over 4000 points strong so she's safe for a while. Jabeur, Pegula, and Garcia are the next three and then we have Gauff, Sakkari, Bencic, Kasatkina and finally Elena Rybakina in the top 10.

2 DAYS AGO