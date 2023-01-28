“I don’t know, I don’t know! Probably eating everything that I couldn’t this week!” - Sabalenka on how she will celebrate her victory

Read full article on original website
Toni Nadal elaborates on how nephew Rafael Nadal was different from other kids - "He wasn't trying to embarrass you like other kids"
Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently weighed in on his nephew's upbringing and what made him extremely likable as a trainee. The 22-time Grand Slam champion started playing tennis at the age of four under Toni's guidance. It was his uncle who made the conscious decision for him to start playing left-handed. Nadal is right-handed, and playing tennis is the only thing that the iconic player can do with his left hand.
Nick Kyrgios speaks on how girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has altered his 'bad boy' attitude - "She's definitely tamed me a lot"
World No. 20 Nick Kyrgios recently spoke about the impact his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has had on his 'bad boy' image, crediting her for changing him for the better. The Australian is often depicted as a villainous character on the men's tour due to his exasperated antics and expressive nature. However, there's been a significant change in his persona since he began dating Sydney-based beauty influencer Costeen Hatzi.
Siniakova hits out at poor treatment of doubles players: “I’m World No.1 but I don’t feel any wow”
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova were crowned Australian Open doubles champions, clinching their seventh Grand Slam as a couple. The current No. 1 in the doubles ranking spoke at a press conference about the treatment received by doubles players. The Czech duo has established itself as one of the most...
