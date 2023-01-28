“I don’t know, I don’t know! Probably eating everything that I couldn’t this week!” - Sabalenka on how she will celebrate her victory

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently weighed in on his nephew's upbringing and what made him extremely likable as a trainee. The 22-time Grand Slam champion started playing tennis at the age of four under Toni's guidance. It was his uncle who made the conscious decision for him to start playing left-handed. Nadal is right-handed, and playing tennis is the only thing that the iconic player can do with his left hand.

1 DAY AGO