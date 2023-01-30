Madison Brooks news – live: Suspect in LSU student case arrested for alleged rape in 2020

One of the three suspects arrested for the alleged rape of Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks is facing a separate charge of first-degree rape for an incident in 2020, according to a report from a local news outlet.

Walker police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday after a witness came forward about the earlier incident, WAFB9 reported .

Washington turned himself in to police on Friday evening.

The news of the earlier arrest comes as attorneys for the men accused of raping Ms Brooks have reiterated claims that she was not too impaired to have sex with two of the suspects.

In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results stating that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death.

“The evidence we’ve seen so far of Ms Brooks running across the street from Reggie’s undermines the police’s version of events, and until our experts can look at what happened, we believe that the BAC is inaccurate,” Mr Long said.

Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley represents Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.

A 17-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is also accused of raping Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the men dropped Brooks off along a roadway where she was later fatally hit by a car.

The three adult suspects have since been released on bond.