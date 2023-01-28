ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols just solved one big offseason issue

Earlier this offseason, the Tennessee Vols found themselves dealing with an issue that’s becoming increasingly common in college football thanks to the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee quarterback Taven Jackson, a four-star recruit in the 2022 signing class, recently transferred to Indiana. With Joe Milton entering the 2023 season as...
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Elite 4-star WR explains why Tennessee Vols are among his top schools

One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class has the Tennessee Vols among his top schools. 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson included Tennessee among his top eight schools this week, along with Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, and Colorado. Richardson, 6-foot-1/185 lbs from Tampa,...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans first team to meet with Vols QB Hendon Hooker at the Senior Bowl

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker revealed in a recent interview that the Tennessee Titans were the first team he met with at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Hooker joined Ramon Foster, Kayla Anderson, and Will Boling on 104.5 The Zone on Wednesday morning live from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Hooker provided an update on his ACL recovery and his Senior Bowl experiences as he begins his NFL Draft process.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy