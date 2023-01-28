Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
atozsports.com
Proof showing the refs’ missed call that helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on another show in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. This time, it was the Cheifs who came out on top 23-20 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. When the...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
atozsports.com
Bengals RB Joe Mixon sends strong message to fans after loss to Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an uncertain future with the franchise, but that didn’t stop him from sending a message to fans after Cincy’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Mixon spoke to reporters after Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Chiefs...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
atozsports.com
Senior Bowl director’s statement about Vols QB Hendon Hooker won’t go over well with opposing fan bases
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is at the Senior Bowl in Alabama this week even though he won’t participate in any game action. Hooker, who tore his ACL in November in a loss to South Carolina, is off crutches but he’s not yet ready to resume football activities.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who transferred after 2022 season reveals what UT coaches told him before leaving program
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wiliam Parker left Knoxville after the 2022 season to transfer to UAB. Parker, a former three-star recruit from Nashville, was part of the 2021 signing class at Tennessee. He signed with the Vols while Jeremy Pruitt was still the program’s head coach, but he ended...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols just solved one big offseason issue
Earlier this offseason, the Tennessee Vols found themselves dealing with an issue that’s becoming increasingly common in college football thanks to the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee quarterback Taven Jackson, a four-star recruit in the 2022 signing class, recently transferred to Indiana. With Joe Milton entering the 2023 season as...
atozsports.com
Elite 4-star WR explains why Tennessee Vols are among his top schools
One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class has the Tennessee Vols among his top schools. 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson included Tennessee among his top eight schools this week, along with Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, and Colorado. Richardson, 6-foot-1/185 lbs from Tampa,...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes finally says what he really feels after win over Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking forward to the day they beat the Bengals for a while now, and it finally happened. What is the saying? Revenge is a dish best-served cold, and the Chiefs took the life out of the Bengals with a kick to win it. The...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Travis Kelce has some callous words for one of the most important people in Cincinnati
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn’t mince words when it came to telling everyone how he felt about one important person in Cincinnati. The week leading up to the battle that was at Burrowhead was full of nothing but trash-talking. Sure, both sides did it, but from a Chiefs fans perspective, it was definitely more on the Bengals’ side.
Tennessee impresses highly ranked, in-state QB target again at junior day
A highly ranked, in-state quarterback who’s ranked among the nation’s top prospects in the 2025 class visited Tennessee again Saturday to attend the Vols’ junior day.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee up to No. 2
Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week.
atozsports.com
How the AFC Championship proved that the Chiefs’ future is extremely bright
The Kansas City Chiefs secure a spot in the Super Bowl the past weekend. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a back and forth affair. Patrick Mahomes made Patrick Mahomes plays. Kicker Harrison Butker was nails. The defense made stops when they had to against the Joe Burrow-led Bengals. Overall,...
atozsports.com
Titans first team to meet with Vols QB Hendon Hooker at the Senior Bowl
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker revealed in a recent interview that the Tennessee Titans were the first team he met with at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Hooker joined Ramon Foster, Kayla Anderson, and Will Boling on 104.5 The Zone on Wednesday morning live from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Hooker provided an update on his ACL recovery and his Senior Bowl experiences as he begins his NFL Draft process.
Comments / 0