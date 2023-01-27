Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Being The Elite (Ep. 333): "Reach For The Sky, Boy" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 28, 2022, episode number 333 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. This week's show is dubbed "Reach For The Sky, Boy" and features All Elite...
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE And AEW Are Not Catering To The Hispanic Market
Legendary pro wrestling commentator and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as doing Spanish commentary in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Hugo Savinovich said:. “It’s one of the biggest moments in our industry, and Carlos and I...
Liv Morgan Talks About Her Journey In WWE, Reflects On Run As SmackDown Women's Champion
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, which took place just a couple of days before the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her journey in the pro wrestling business, as well as her past run as the title-holder on the blue brand.
D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took part in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars and discussed a variety of topics such as how he never met Jay Briscoe, but he was actually training at the Team 3D Academy as well as how one of his biggest regrets was him and Bubba Ray Dudley not being able to work with The Briscoes.
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut She Suffered During Women's Royal Rumble Match (Photo)
Pro wrestling is a tough business. Saturday night's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view was a good reminder of this for Sonya Deville. The women's wrestling star took to social media after her performance in the women's Royal Rumble match, showing off a photo of a nasty cut she suffered during the bout.
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Feels Is The Most Important Thing In The Pro Wrestling Business
What is the most important thing in the pro wrestling business?. If you ask "The Ocho," it is story-telling. The Jericho Appreciation Society recently appeared as a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star...
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matchups such as Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake), La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Varsity Athletes' Tony Nese and Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian for the ROH World Championship.
Singles Match Added To Thursday's Impact Wrestling Lineup
Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean are going on one on soon. Earlier today, Impact Wrestling announced that Steve and Jean will battle it out on the next edition of Impact On AXS TV:. Impact On AXS TV (2/2) * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin...
"Speedball" Mike Bailey Reflects On Time In WWE NXT, Says He Wants To Remain In IMPACT
"Speedball" Mike Bailey recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his time in WWE NXT, as well as how he wants to remain with IMPACT Wrestling going forward. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Main Event Expected For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 (Possible Spoiler)
The headline bout for the second WWE premium live event of the New Year appears to be locked in. As previously reported, there was talk heading into 2023 that the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicking off the New Year would feature Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown as the main event of the show, and that the WWE Elimination Chamber show would feature Reigns vs. Sami Zayn.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
Backstage Reaction To This Past Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble Event
WWE held their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicking off the show and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match headlining the show. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes would come out of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as the winner, while The Tribal Chief would end up retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Immediately following the main event, Sami Zayn would betray The Bloodline and attack Roman with a chair after The Bloodline laid waste to Kevin Owens only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to destroy Sami and Jey Uso to walk out of The Bloodline.
Michael Cole Reveals How He Realized He Got Ribbed By Triple H Over Pat McAfee's Surprise Royal Rumble Return
As noted, Michael Cole, Corey Graves and most of the WWE production team were kept in the dark about Pat McAfee's unadvertised return to the commentary desk at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday. Because of this, the reactions we heard on the broadcast from Cole and Graves...
WWE Announces 2023 Set New Records For Highest-Grossing, Most-Viewed Royal Rumble Of All-Time
The 2023 Royal Rumble was a blockbuster business success to kick off the New Year for WWE. On Monday, the company announced that this year's installment of the annual Royal Rumble premium live event, which was held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, was the highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble show in WWE history.
First Entrants Qualify For Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match At 2/18 PPV In Montreal
The first three participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match have been decided. As noted, WWE held a trio of qualifying matches on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw for the Men's Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
WWE News: Nia Jax Set For Virtual Signing, Cody Rhodes On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- Following her return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Nia Jax will be part of a live Highspots virtual signing on Thursday. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced...
AEW Dark Night Session Taping Results From Universal Studios In Orlando, FL. (Spoilers)
All Elite Wrestling held a round of television tapings at Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. The following matches were taped during the night session taping for future episodes of AEW Dark. * The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) defeated Jay Malachi...
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
Kurt Angle Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be At The Same Level Roman Reigns Is At In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how Seth "Freakin" Rollins is such a great wrestler and a talent as well as how he really likes Rollins. Kurt Angle said:. “I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character...
