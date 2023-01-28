Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
wtaq.com
Public Ice Rinks Taking Shape
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One beneficiary of the cold snap we’re going through are the public ice rinks in several Green Bay Parks. Crews are working to get them ready to open. “There’s nothing like good fresh outdoor ice to get your blood pumping. It kind of...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Distillery Combining Craft Drinks with Rich Sturgeon Tradition
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sturgeon Spirits is a new craft distillery in Oshkosh. The business wants to combine the area’s rich sturgeon history with a distilling experience. President of Sturgeon Spirits, Karl Lowenstein, says they take conservation efforts seriously and are instituting sustainable practices in their distilling process.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional Airport to Build new T-Hanger Units
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — For the first time in more than 20 years, more than a dozen airport-owned hangers will be built at Wittman Regional Airport. Crews will begin construction on 20 new T-Hanger units next month. The two 10-unit buildings will be built on the east ramp, directly...
wtaq.com
Ariens Nordic Center Plays Host To Major Competition
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -Ariens Nordic Center in Calumet County saw its first cross-country ski competition Saturday. This specific competition was supposed to be in Traverse City Michigan, but due to a lack of snow it was moved last minute. Hundreds of skiers from all over the Midwest came to...
wtaq.com
Fishing Through The Ice And Getting There Safely
LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experts say Lake Winnebago started to form ice after Thanksgiving, but it’s been slow going since then. “We’re a little late, but we’re making ice. Cold weather finally came. Ice conditions aren’t the best on the other side of the lake, but they’re pretty good on the east side,” said Jacob Schwefel, Quinney Fishing Club member.
wtaq.com
Gamblers sweep Madison
The Green Bay Gamblers extended their winning streak to a season high five games with a home and home sweep of Madison. On Friday night, Green Bay scored a 4-3 victory in Madison and on Saturday night at the Resch Center, Matthew DiMarsico delivered a hat trick in Green Bay’s 7-4 win. The Gamblers under first year coach Mike Leone now stand 21-10-1-1 on the year, good for 44 points, in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference race and just three points behind conference leading Chicago. The Gamblers have a busy three game weekend coming up with a lot of travel. A home and home set with Dubuque beginning on the road Friday night, returning home for a rematch Saturday before finishing off the set at Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
wtaq.com
Appleton Police Warn of Winter Vehicle Thefts
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — With the cold weather, there’s a tendency to start your car, and step away as it is warming up. But this can have consequences…. Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said car thefts are up this winter; and they mostly occur while out in public spaces like gas stations; or anywhere else you’d expect to make a quick stop.
wtaq.com
Property Taxes Due Tuesday
NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Property taxes for 2022 are due across the state on Tuesday, January 31. In New London, business hours at the municipal building were changed last year to better accommodate those paying their property taxes in person. The municipal building is currently open Monday –...
wtaq.com
Kaukauna Fire Destroys Home
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the...
wtaq.com
U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured
DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
wtaq.com
Knights remain in NACC hunt
The St. Norbert Green Knights extended their season best winning streak to six games by beating Concordia of Wisconsin 72-53 at the Mulva Sports Center in De Pere Tuesday night. The win also keeps SNC right in the thick of the chase for the regular season NACC title. St. Norbert was led by Nikolai Jamison with 22 points, 18 of those coming in a sizzling first half when he hit five of six three point shots as the Knights built an impressive 39-12 lead. Concordia would score the last 8 points of the first half and the first 8 of the second to close to within 11 but they’d get no closer. Michael Gebler added 11 points to go along with a team high six assists. St. Norbert is now 13-7 overall, 10-3 in Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference play, just a half game behind league leading Wisconsin Lutheran who won a big game at Marian, 72-65. Lutheran is 10-2 in conference play while Marian drops to 9-3. Also in the NACC Tuesday, Lakeland nearly coughed up a 9 point lead late but held off MSOE 74-73 behind Isaiah Hammond’s 17 points. Lakeland is now 11-8 overall, 5-7 in conference. Teams have four or five games left in the regular season which will end with an uneven number of games played after Concordia of Chicago had to forfeit NACC games for violating conference policies. The regular season champ will be determined by winning percentage.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Discuss Use of Force Policy Following Attack of Tyre Nichols
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The attack of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has garnered national attention; as many are focusing on the Memphis Police Department’s use of force that lead to his death. Chief Chris Davis from the Green Bay Police Department said the video of the...
wtaq.com
Phoenix share good fortune
The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team shared the ball and it helped them keep a share of the Horizon League lead with a comfortable 76-54 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars at the Kress Center Monday night. The Lady Phoenix raced out to a 27-10 lead after the first quarter and maintained the lead throughout. IUPUI could only stay within shouting distance by knocking down 10 three point baskets (in 38 attempts), but they made only six field goals from inside the arc as GB allowed the Jaguars to make just 26.7% of their shots overall. Defense has been their calling card as they rank among the nation’s best teams in field goal defense this year. On the offensive end, Green Bay has six players score between 9 and 16 points. Leading the balanced attack was Jenna Guyer with 16 off the bench. Sydney Levy added 14, Cassie Schiltz put up 12 with a team leading seven rebounds and Tatum Koenig scored 10. GB registered 24 assists on their 30 made baskets on the night. The win brings the Lady Phoenix back into a share of first in the Horizon at 10-2 with Cleveland State and Youngstown State with 8 conference games remaining. Green Bay is 17-4 overall and will hit the road this weekend with a date against Detroit Mercy on Friday.
wtaq.com
Man Found Dead Alongside Road in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sturgeon Bay police are investigating after a deceased man was found on the side of the road. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday for a report an unconscious man. Police say the middle-aged man was...
wtaq.com
Neighborhood On Edge As Police Investigate Suspicious Deaths
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths on the city’s east side near the border of Green Bay and Bellevue. Police say two females were found dead in a duplex late Sunday morning. Green Bay police were sent to the 1600 block...
wtaq.com
Waupaca County Family Sues Fleet Farm for Wrongful Death after Son Dies by Suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
wtaq.com
Brown County 17-year-old Endangered Teen Missing
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County authorities are looking for 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez from Wrightstown. They say Velazquez is endangered. Her family and police have concerns for her safety. She was last seen at her home on Louise Drive at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Velazquez’s description:. Height: 5’3″...
wtaq.com
Judge: Cayer not to be Released from Mental Health Facility
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge denied a request Monday by Jacob Cayer to be released from a secure mental health facility, where he is undergoing treatment after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 — but then ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
wtaq.com
Sheriff’s Office Says Missing Wrightstown Teen Found Frozen to Death
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it believes a dead body found Monday morning belongs to missing Wrightstown teenager Daniela Velazquez. Velazquez, 17, was last seen at her home on Louise Drive at 10:30 p.m. Saturday when she told her mother she was...
wtaq.com
Brillion Man Convicted of Killing his Mother Loses Appeal for a New Trial
BRILLION, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man serving life in prison for killing his mother and dumping her body in the Fox River lost an appeal for a new trial Tuesday. Randal Rosenthal was convicted for the July 2011 death of Kathleen Remter, whose body was found floating in the Fox River, near the Rapid Croche Dam. She had been shot in the back of the head.
