Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Related
I've lived in Phoenix for more than 10 years — here are 8 of the best places where you should actually eat
A local's list of the best restaurants to eat in Phoenix, Arizona, includes Bacanora, Ocotillo, Pizzeria Bianco, Steak 44, and more.
fox10phoenix.com
Coyote hanging out in Phoenix neighborhood
We're taking a look at the photos and videos captured of a coyote in a Phoenix neighborhood captured by @gregconnphotography. Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish says it's more common to see urban coyotes out this time of year because it's the beginning of the breeding season.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
I've called Phoenix home for 10 years — here are 8 places I recommend to visitors, from my favorite hiking trail to a Wild West ghost town
From hiking Camelback Mountain to visiting Taliesin West, the former homestead of Frank Lloyd Wright, here's what a local says to do in Phoenix.
azbex.com
Phoenix May be Growing Up
Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
tourcounsel.com
Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
12news.com
Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley
PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
fox10phoenix.com
Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains
PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
Local Favorite 5th Street Burger to Open a Second Store in Mesa
Their loaded and lauded burgers and fries will soon have a new location in Mesa, with plans for more this fall.
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
AZFamily
Maroon 5 to perform at 16th Hole for Concert in the Coliseum before WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Concert in the Coliseum is back at the 16th Hole, just before the WM Phoenix Open! Grammy Award-winning group Maroon 5 will be performing at the event alongside singer/songwriter Walker Hayes on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Thunderbirds are hosting the second year of the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
12news.com
These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp's list of best places to eat in the U.S.
PHOENIX — Yelp recently unveiled its ranking of the 100 best places to eat in the U.S. and a few Arizona restaurants made the list. In its 10th iteration of the annual list, Yelp compiled which eateries got some of the best reviews on the company's website. A Hawaiian-Korean...
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
Police: 3-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl pill in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy has died after he allegedly ingested a pill containing fentanyl, police said. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the young boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was given Narcan before the child was flown to another hospital, where he died from an overdose.
East Valley Tribune
Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills
The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
