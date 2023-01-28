ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Linda Elaine Branham

Linda Elaine Branham, 72, died at 7:01 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home. Born March 9, 1950, in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas and Anne (Olson) Lewis. Surviving is four children, Katrina Troy (Marcus) of Alton, Michael Branham (Laura) of Alton, Ashleigh Branham of Bethalto, and Terrah Soffray (Brian) of Jerseyville, grandchildren, Brandon Troy, Katilyn Millsap, Nolan Conrad, Chase Withrow, Logan Branham, Lillyn Soffray, Kylie Soffray, and Taylor Soffray, three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Patricia Lewis of Godfrey. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Closings, cancellations and delays for Jan. 30

The following schools and organizations have made decisions on their operations due to the weather and road conditions. (updated 6:30am) East Alton Wood River High School - remote learning. Edwardsville School District - closed. Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed. Father McGivney High School - remote learning. Gillespie School District...
ALTON, IL
Two car crash in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
GODFREY, IL
East Alton man charged with stealing car

An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
EAST ALTON, IL
Project Homeless Connect Provides Resources to Madison County Community

ALTON - The annual Madison County Project Homeless Connect event had a successful turnout for 2023 at The River of Life Family Church in Alton. Several organizations gathered under one roof to provide resources and networking opportunities to locals in need. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest...
ALTON, IL
Sheriff announces door-to-door outreach program

The new Jersey County Sheriff is rolling out a program he hopes will allow his Deputies to better connect with the citizens of the county. Over the course of the year, the department will be rolling out a community zone patrol concept. The Deputies will go door to door in their assigned zone, knocking on doors to introduce themselves.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
Alton Square Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois

Alton Square Mall is a 634,181 square feet (58,917.3 m2) shopping mall located in Alton, Illinois. Its anchor store is JCPenney. A second anchor structure formerly housed a Sears, and currently houses an eight screen NCG Cinemas theater, while a third anchor structure, housing a Macy's, was demolished in 2017.
ALTON, IL
Metro-East Lutheran High School To Host Open House

EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School will host an Open House at its campus on Center Grove Road from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The event, which is open to the public, will allow attendees to take a tour of the school’s campus, meet with faculty and administration and find out more about the school’s academic, athletic and extracurricular offerings as well as get answers to questions about tuition, financial assistance and scholarship opportunities.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Chocolate Festival Returning, Will Benefit Local Preschool

ALTON - The Chocolate Festival is returning for 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Upper Alton Baptist Church, located at 2726 College Ave. in Alton. All proceeds will benefit the Upper Alton Baptist Preschool. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!
ALTON, IL
Stray Rescue of St. Louis in need of fosters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters. This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets. For more information on how to become a foster or...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II. After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down As President Of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role To Jeff Lantz, II

EDWARDSVILLE - After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

