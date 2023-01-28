Linda Elaine Branham, 72, died at 7:01 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home. Born March 9, 1950, in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas and Anne (Olson) Lewis. Surviving is four children, Katrina Troy (Marcus) of Alton, Michael Branham (Laura) of Alton, Ashleigh Branham of Bethalto, and Terrah Soffray (Brian) of Jerseyville, grandchildren, Brandon Troy, Katilyn Millsap, Nolan Conrad, Chase Withrow, Logan Branham, Lillyn Soffray, Kylie Soffray, and Taylor Soffray, three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Patricia Lewis of Godfrey. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

