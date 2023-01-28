Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Bishop Thomas Paprocki Visits Marquette and McGivney For Catholic Schools Week
ALTON/GLEN CARBON - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will pay a visit to both Marquette Catholic High School and Father McGivney Catholic High School on Thursday. Bishop Paprocki will visit with both students and staff as part of the weeklong celebration of National...
edglentoday.com
Linda Elaine Branham
Linda Elaine Branham, 72, died at 7:01 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home. Born March 9, 1950, in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas and Anne (Olson) Lewis. Surviving is four children, Katrina Troy (Marcus) of Alton, Michael Branham (Laura) of Alton, Ashleigh Branham of Bethalto, and Terrah Soffray (Brian) of Jerseyville, grandchildren, Brandon Troy, Katilyn Millsap, Nolan Conrad, Chase Withrow, Logan Branham, Lillyn Soffray, Kylie Soffray, and Taylor Soffray, three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Patricia Lewis of Godfrey. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Closings, cancellations and delays for Jan. 30
The following schools and organizations have made decisions on their operations due to the weather and road conditions. (updated 6:30am) East Alton Wood River High School - remote learning. Edwardsville School District - closed. Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed. Father McGivney High School - remote learning. Gillespie School District...
advantagenews.com
Two car crash in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
advantagenews.com
East Alton man charged with stealing car
An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
edglentoday.com
Project Homeless Connect Provides Resources to Madison County Community
ALTON - The annual Madison County Project Homeless Connect event had a successful turnout for 2023 at The River of Life Family Church in Alton. Several organizations gathered under one roof to provide resources and networking opportunities to locals in need. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest...
edglentoday.com
'It Takes A Village:' Area Dog Rescue Volunteers and Community Play A Big Part In Gretchen's Survival
GODFREY - Tami Berkel, a local dog rescuer, has a favorite phrase about the process involved in saving the lives of dogs who need immediate compassion and assistance for survival: "it takes a village," she says. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top...
advantagenews.com
Sheriff announces door-to-door outreach program
The new Jersey County Sheriff is rolling out a program he hopes will allow his Deputies to better connect with the citizens of the county. Over the course of the year, the department will be rolling out a community zone patrol concept. The Deputies will go door to door in their assigned zone, knocking on doors to introduce themselves.
tourcounsel.com
Alton Square Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois
Alton Square Mall is a 634,181 square feet (58,917.3 m2) shopping mall located in Alton, Illinois. Its anchor store is JCPenney. A second anchor structure formerly housed a Sears, and currently houses an eight screen NCG Cinemas theater, while a third anchor structure, housing a Macy's, was demolished in 2017.
edglentoday.com
Metro-East Lutheran High School To Host Open House
EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School will host an Open House at its campus on Center Grove Road from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The event, which is open to the public, will allow attendees to take a tour of the school’s campus, meet with faculty and administration and find out more about the school’s academic, athletic and extracurricular offerings as well as get answers to questions about tuition, financial assistance and scholarship opportunities.
edglentoday.com
Chocolate Festival Returning, Will Benefit Local Preschool
ALTON - The Chocolate Festival is returning for 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Upper Alton Baptist Church, located at 2726 College Ave. in Alton. All proceeds will benefit the Upper Alton Baptist Preschool. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!
Has Anything Changed Since St. Louis' Deadliest Mass Overdose?
Nearly a year ago, 8 people died in a mass overdose event. What are the city and county doing about it?
CEO of St. Louis' Arts and Education Council Leaves Quietly
Lyah LeFlore-Ituen confirmed she is no longer with the Grand Center nonprofit
KMOV
Stray Rescue of St. Louis in need of fosters
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters. This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets. For more information on how to become a foster or...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II. After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
3 LGBTQ bars in The Grove receive threats from unknown caller
ST. LOUIS — An unknown caller threatened to shoot up three LGBTQ bars in The Grove in St. Louis over the weekend. Rehab, Just John and PRISM STL all received disturbing calls between Saturday night and Sunday morning from someone threatening to harm staff and their patrons and shoot up the establishments.
edglentoday.com
Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down As President Of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role To Jeff Lantz, II
EDWARDSVILLE - After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
3 LGBTQ Bars in St. Louis' Grove Threatened by Caller
A caller claiming to be "the Joker" said Saturday he was going to shoot up the bars
