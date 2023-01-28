Read full article on original website
Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
Bill would prohibit open alcoholic drinks inside cars in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars. Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers. State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic […]
The people have spoken
The large majority of Long Island Congressman George Santos’ constituents want him to resign. Connecticut officials say most cases of police using deadly force last year were justified. A resource center for formerly incarcerated individuals is coming to Bridgeport. And the military will now allow troops to serve even if they refuse to get the COVID vaccine.
Connecticut officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
Connecticut officials have weighed in since the release of the Tyre Nichols police body cam footage on Friday. Governor Lamont in a statement says “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family,
Connecticut lawmakers look at solutions to teacher shortage
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Improving education has become a legislative priority as Connecticut faces a teacher shortage. Senate Democrats are proposing ways to retain and hire more teachers. They are looking at reducing class sizes, increasing resources, and addressing children’s mental health and behavioral problems. The goal is to...
Newtown nursing home report alleges neglect, staffing shortages
CT inspectors found residents at the Athena-owned nursing home left in their beds for hours and in unsanitary conditions.
2 dead, including teen, in head-on collision on Route 44 in Winchester
WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Two people died and two others were hurt in a head-on collision on Route 44 in Winchester. One of the people who died was identified as 84-year-old William O’Leary of Plymouth. The second person was only identified as a 16-year-old boy from New Hartford....
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
Providers and Public Officials Back Proposals to Shore Up Connecticut’s EMS System
Dozens of emergency medical providers gathered in Hartford Monday with state and town officials to warn of worrying shortfalls in Connecticut’s EMS system driven by a number of factors including short staffing and inadequate reimbursement rates. Men and women in first responder uniforms crowded a conference room in the...
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
Former Memphis Police Officer Charged in Tyre Nichols' Death Has Connecticut Ties
One of the five former police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death has ties to Connecticut. Desmond Mills Jr.’s defense attorney confirmed that he is from Connecticut during a press conference Thursday. Mills was indicted and faces seven charges in connection to the death of Nichols, including second-degree...
RI officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
Several Rhode Island officials spoke out Saturday following the release of video that showed five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death during a traffic stop.
In CT, barriers for women in fire service range from ill-fitting equipment to poor access to CPAT training
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Caitlin Clarkson Pereira was working to become a firefighter, she flew to Florida to train for the Candidate Physical Ability Test, or CPAT. Connecticut does not have a year-round facility where would-be firefighters can practice the CPAT, prompting...
Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!
(WFSB) - Channel 3 wants its viewers to answer a simple question: Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?. The Pizza Playoffs have officially begun. WFSB is asking folks to go to vote below and give a name and location of a favorite pizza place. In the coming weeks, a...
Capitol Report: DMV offering classic plates for cars 20 years or older
(WTNH) – If you think the 2000 Buick Lesabre is a car that deserves a Connecticut classic license plate, the folks at DMV won’t argue with you. Whether it’s a Buick or a Bentley, as long as your car is 20 years or older, you can get a classic plate.
Bloomfield High School alumnus among the officers charged in deadly Memphis beating case
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One of the five Memphis officers charged in the beating death of a Black man is from Connecticut. Channel 3 has learned that Desmond Mills Jr. graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2008. Mills and four other officers, all of whom are also Black, were charged...
Governor Lamont Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols
Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols:. “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters and my heart breaks for his family, friends, and loved ones. His last word was ‘mom.’. “I was struck by the beautiful photos taken by Tyre,...
