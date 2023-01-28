ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTNH

Bill would prohibit open alcoholic drinks inside cars in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars. Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers. State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

The people have spoken

The large majority of Long Island Congressman George Santos’ constituents want him to resign. Connecticut officials say most cases of police using deadly force last year were justified. A resource center for formerly incarcerated individuals is coming to Bridgeport. And the military will now allow troops to serve even if they refuse to get the COVID vaccine.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut lawmakers look at solutions to teacher shortage

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Improving education has become a legislative priority as Connecticut faces a teacher shortage. Senate Democrats are proposing ways to retain and hire more teachers. They are looking at reducing class sizes, increasing resources, and addressing children’s mental health and behavioral problems. The goal is to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
HARTFORD, CT
WPFO

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols:. “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters and my heart breaks for his family, friends, and loved ones. His last word was ‘mom.’. “I was struck by the beautiful photos taken by Tyre,...
CONNECTICUT STATE

